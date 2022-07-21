The 52nd playing of the Princeton Legion Tournament did not get off to the best start for Post 216.
Dropping a pair of heartbreaking games to Rocori and Spring Lake Park by matching 4-3 scores on July 14 and 16 after losing late leads, the Tigers were presented the opportunity to end the tournament and regular season on a high note, taking on Richfield at Solheim Veterans Field in Mark Park.
Not letting the two earlier contests derail the Tigers, Princeton rebounded for a 9-1 victory over Richfield to end the tournament in the win column on July 17.
Hitting was the biggest difference in the victory, said coach Troy Kinney.
“Up and down the lineup, we hit the ball much better,” he said.
Rocori 4, Princeton 3
Kicking off the Princeton Legion Tournament in the standalone game had a strong opponent in Post 455 waiting for the Tigers.
A strong start for Post 216 pushed Princeton into prime position to advance. Ahead by a 3-0 score after four innings of play, the Tigers were cruising, thanks to a strong couple innings by Kevin Rahe.
Rocori then began its rally. Plating two runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth, the game was quickly tied up.
The chance to immediately go back ahead was there for the Tigers. A runner on third base with a single out, an attempted suicide squeeze failed, resulting in the runner being tagged out to end the threat with nothing to show.
The 3-3 score lasted into the top of the eighth when Rocori pushed ahead for good. Bringing home a single run, Post 216 could not answer in the bottom half of the inning, dropping the Tigers to the consolation side of the bracket.
“We just didn’t execute a couple things and had costly errors,” said Kinney.
After the loss, Princeton returned to Solheim two days later to take on Spring Lake Park.
Spring Lake Park 4, Princeton 3
In the first game of the consolation bracket, a similar story unfolded for Post 216 against Spring Lake Park.
Tied 1-1 after five innings of play, a Lane Olson double followed by a Daniel Minks infield single brought Eli Gibbs to the plate for the run-scoring chance. Gibbs did not let the opportunity go awry, crushing a pitch to deep left center for a double, giving the Tigers the 3-1 late lead.
However, much like the contest against Rocori, Post 303 began to rally.
The top of the sixth opened with a leadoff double for Spring Lake Park off of Princeton starter, Mitchell Krone. One out later, another double inched Post 303 within a single run. Krone regained form to strand the runner to keep the lead intact for the Tigers.
A shutout bottom of the sixth sent the game to the seventh with Princeton still leading at 3-2.
Krone retook the mound for the top of the seventh but the first two batters both found their way on base to chase the starter. Taking over for Krone had Minks aim to preserve the lead.
Moving the runners over with a sacrifice bunt, a sacrifice fly by Post 303 erased the one-run advantage by Princeton. Spring Lake Park was not done there. Smacking a lazy blooper to center field, the perfectly placed ball dropped in, now giving the opponent the lead.
An answer in the bottom of the seventh was nowhere to be found as a quick one-two-three inning by Spring Lake Park sent the Tigers home with the hard to swallow defeat.
The approaches at the plate left something to be desired, said Kinney.
“I thought we should have done a little more with the bats,” he said.
Gibbs led the team with two runs batted in during his multi-hit game at the plate.
On the mound, Minks took the loss, while Krone allowed four runs during his six innings of work.
Post 216 was back in action the following morning against Richfield.
Princeton 9, Richfield 1
Breaking out the bats, the Tigers ended the tournament with a 9-1 romp over Richfield.
“The bats woke up a bit,” said Kinney.
Gibbs again led the day at the plate with a pair of doubles to help Princeton end the tournament with the victory.
Zach Schroeder got the start on the mound but departed the contest due to an injury after two innings on the rubber. Ryan Krone stepped in to give Princeton four solid innings to earn the win while Cam Jensen pitched the final inning for the Tigers.
Rocori wins Legion Tournament
After appearing well on the way to the consolation bracket, Rocori rallied all the way to a Princeton Legion Tournament title.
Knocking off Rogers in its next game by a 9-8 score, Rocori sealed first place with a 9-4 win over Coon Rapids.
Sub State Playoffs
The Sub State Playoffs were up next for the Tigers.
Princeton’s Solheim Veterans Field will play host to the entirety of the Sub State 13 Playoffs for the double elimination tournament.
Hosting the playoffs will provide a nice spark for Post 216, said Kinney.
“It’s nice to have it in the back yard and for the most part, all the other teams love coming here too.”
With an 18-5 overall record on the season, Princeton earned the second seed in the bracket and battled Cambridge-Isanti on July 19.
Already owning a pair of wins over the Bluejackets, Kinney is preparing the team to not take anything for granted.
“If we play well, we will be alright but we told the kids don’t take anything for granted,” he said.
Princeton played the winner of St. Michael-Albertville and Zimmerman the following day.
Rounding out the field had Forest Lake earn the top seed as it took on Becker while the winner of that contest faced the victor from Rogers and Pine City/Hinckley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.