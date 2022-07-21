The 52nd playing of the Princeton Legion Tournament did not get off to the best start for Post 216.

Dropping a pair of heartbreaking games to Rocori and Spring Lake Park by matching 4-3 scores on July 14 and 16 after losing late leads, the Tigers were presented the opportunity to end the tournament and regular season on a high note, taking on Richfield at Solheim Veterans Field in Mark Park.

Sports P LB heads into sub state.jpg

Eli Gibbs tags out a would be base stealer from Spring Lake Park during the July 16 contest held at Solheim Veterans Field. The contest was a part of the Princeton Legion Baseball Tournament. 
Sports P LB heads into sub state 2.jpg

Mitchell Krone of Post 216 pitches during the July 16 contest versus Spring Lake Park. 
