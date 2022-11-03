Advancing to the first Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA in history for the Princeton boys soccer, the run came to an end on Oct. 26, falling to DeLaSalle in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA State Quarterfinals by a 2-1 score.

Sports P BS falls to DeLaSalle.jpg

Nathan Meixell defends a DeLaSalle player during the 2-1 loss in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA soccer tournament on Oct. 26. 

Despite the loss, Tigers coach Jason Senne could not have asked more from the Princeton boys.

