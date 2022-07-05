It had been a while since the Princeton Legion baseball team made a run title game to the Grand Rapid Legion Tournament.
“I don’t know if we ever have played in that championship game. If we had it had to have been back a way before I was coaching,” said coach Troy Kinney.
Post 216 accomplished that task this past weekend in the 46th annual meeting in Thunderhawks’ territory, after opening with a loss to Superior before rattling off wins over West Duluth, Fridley Gold and Anoka to set up a rematch with Superior.
The Reds kept Princeton from locking up that championship, however, using a four-run bottom of the fifth to earn their second title in Grand Rapids in as many years on June 26.
Superior 16, Princeton 11
Post 216 opened the tournament in Grand Rapids with a tough opponent in the reigning champion Superior Reds on June 24.
It appeared early on that the Tigers were more than ready to knock off the Reds, holding a 11-4 lead, heading to the fifth. But then Superior struck.
The Reds exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the fifth to turn the seven run deficit into a five run lead.
“We had three errors and two fly balls that could have been caught. I think it was a seven out inning we gave them; it was a long one,” said Kinney.
Mitch Krone started on the mound, going four innings, allowing four runs before Superior rallied against the Princeton bullpen.
Post 216 battled West Duluth right after the loss to Superior.
Princeton 6, West Duluth 4
Taking the ball in the second contest in the tournament had Lane Olson on the mound for his first start of the legion season.
The debut got off to a rough start for Olson as he allowed three runs in the first. That tough opening inning did not shake the pitcher, as Olson rebounded to allow only one more run the rest of the way, earning the complete game victory.
“He did well for his first legion start,” said Kinney.
Helping Princeton rebound from the tough first inning had Olson helping his own cause along with another Tiger. Olson and Ryan Krone combined for four hits, three RBIs to pace the Post 216 offense.
The victory pushed Princeton into the next day of the tournament with Fridley Gold next up.
Princeton 8 Fridley Gold 4
Against the opposing Tigers, a pair of Princeton players propelled Post 216 into position to move on to play the next day.
Devon Day’s three-hit showing included three RBIs to lead the Tigers’ offense while Kevin Rahe handled business on the mound to down Fridley.
Rahe earned the victory from the hill after his strong six innings. Cam Jensen closed the door in the seventh to seal the win for Princeton. Day’s big showing was aided by Eli Gibbs’ two-hit day.
After the victory, Post 216 needed a little bit of help to advance to the final four on Sunday, hoping for a loss by Hibbing later that night.
Princeton got just that to move to the next day to face Anoka.
Princeton 18, Anoka 3
Gearing up for what figured to be a tight match up to get to the championship, Post 216 headed in Sunday, readying for Anoka.
Princeton’s offense had other plans.
The Tigers put up matching eight-spots in the third and fourth innings to run away with the contest via an 18-3 five-inning victory.
Offense led the way for the Tigers as Niko Bratulich hit a homer, followed by three-hit showings by Jensen and Gibbs, powering Princeton to the 14 hits for the ballgame.
Zach Schroeder started the game on the mound, pitching four strong innings before being lifted to preserve his arm for the following game against Superior.
Superior 4, Princeton 3
A rematch presented itself for the Tigers in the championship. Also making to the finale of the tournament had the Reds pegged as the opponent but again had a big bottom of the fifth doom Post 216.
Schroeder made his second straight start for the Tigers, pitching three shutout innings, helping Princeton to grab the 3-0 before reaching his pitch limit.
Taking over for Schroeder had Ryan Krone pitch a scoreless bottom of the fourth to head to the fifth still leading.
Much like the first match up, the Reds broke out in the fifth inning, scoring four runs to surge ahead.
That inning proved to be the difference maker with Superior shutting down the Tigers’ offense the rest of the way.
“The two pitchers we saw for them were very good. They both threw very hard,” said Kinney on the Reds’ pitching performances. Princeton managed six hits in the ball game, led by Adam Johaneson RBI-double.
Krone suffered the loss on the bump after his two innings, allowing four runs.
The fifth inning for Princeton against Superior did not go in the Tigers’ favor as the team allowed 16 runs in the two games versus the Reds.
Despite falling just short of the title, Kinney was still pleased by how the team played besides for one instance.
“Other than that one inning, I liked the way we played the entire tournament,” he said.
A 3-2 record in the tournament moved Post 216 to a 13-2 record so far this summer.
Up next
Continuing the busy stretch, Princeton hosted Cambridge for two games on June 28, followed by two more contests on June 30 in St. Francis.
Post 216 then embarked well-deserved week-plus break after completing the contests against the Saints.
