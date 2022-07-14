Making its way to the big stage, the lights were not too bright for the Princeton Clay Target League’s team at the USA High School Clay Target League’s National Championships, held in Mason, Michigan from July 8-10. Princeton turned in a near historic performance, shooting near season bests for the club at the Michigan Trapshooting Association.
However, it still wasn’t enough to earn a top 10 spot in the field.
The Tigers’ top team shot its way to a 16th place finish in the field of over 200 teams after scoring 959 out of 1000.
“It’s crazy to think how well we shot and we still didn’t make the top 10,” said coach Scott Moehlmann, alluding to the incredibly stacked field.
Despite not placing among the top 10, Princeton was not let down by the showing.
“The team did awesome, there’s no disappointment whatsoever,” said Moehlmann.
Sending 10 Tigers to the event, Princeton fielded two teams five-man teams during the first day of the competition in Michigan.
Kynan Minske’s historic day helped push Princeton to the championship round of the event. Minske nailed 100 straight shots during his round, just the second time in program history the feat has been accomplished, helping the top Princeton team score a 476 and advance to the second day.
Minske was joined by Berkly Bishman, Estin Bishman, Drew Frantesl and Elijah Holt to make up the team that advanced to the championship round.
Sitting at 27th into the second day, the Tigers came roaring into the final day of the competition. Again shooting strong, Princeton improved on its score to by seven, pushing the team to a 11 spot jump in the standings and earn the 16th place finish.
Individual recap
The Tigers’ 10 also battled in the individual category of the tournament. Stepping up to shoot some of their best rounds of the season, Princeton again did not disappoint.
Mikey Atwood placed top 30 in the nation at 25th after scoring 196 for the two-day battle. Atwood was joined by Frantesl in the top 100, as he placed 51st.
Opening the individual rounds, Atwood led the way for the Tigers, scoring a 97 in the qualifying round. Minske (95), Matthew Leiding (95) and Frantesl (94) made up the other Tigers to advance to the second round of the tournament. Only the top 398 advanced out of 1,716 shooters.
Berkley Bishman (93), Holt (93), Ethan Engbrecht (93), Reid Wesely (88), Estin Bishman (88) and Jake Frantesl (81) rounded out the rest of the Princeton scores for the first day.
Carrying over the scores from the first day, Atwood was near perfect, scoring a 99 to earn him the high finish in the incredibly tough field.
Frantesl’s day on the range turned out to be perfect in the category. Hitting a perfect 100 shots, he joined Minske to turn in flawless round.
Minske placed 197th (191) while Leiding placed 311th (188) to finish the rounds for the Tigers.
Turning in all the strong efforts, Moehlmann attributes the showings to strong preparations.
“Everybody came out and took it seriously and practiced a ton beforehand. That had a big impact,” he said.
Helpful hands
Moehlmann also took time to give thanks to those who helped make it possible for the Tigers to battle at Michigan.
“We definitely couldn’t have done it without the support of the parents, booster club and sponsors,” he said.
The Princeton Tigers Clay Target Team Booster Club, Sherburne County Chapter of Pheasants Forever, Rum River Auto, Princeton Auto, Pizza Pub, Santiago Lions, Elk Lake Easy Riders Snowmobile Club and the Princeton VFW all helped make the trip possible.
Continued success
As Princeton looks towards the fall league, the success demonstrated by this team looks to be a trend, not a flash in the pan.
“I think we are going to see the team grow and do this well for the foreseeable future,” said Moehlmann.
