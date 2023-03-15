The Princeton boys hockey team closed the books on its season, seeing three seniors take home Mississippi 8 All-Conference honors.
Seniors Jake Patnode, Jake Baumann and Timmy Donnay all took home the honor for the Tigers as the three played a pivotal role on the ice this season, said coach Andy Fondrick.
“Those three guys helped to lead the way, along with our other captains,” said Fondrick.
Patnode also obtained a spot on the Mississippi 8 First Team as a forward after totaling 49 points on the year (23 goals, 26 assists). The award couldn’t have gone to a more deserving candidate, Fondrick said.
“Phenomenal leader and phenomenal kid on and off the ice. It was a really good year for Jake.”
Right behind Patnode in points for the Tigers had Donnay, helping the fellow classmate to the recognition by the conference. With Donnay’s role on the team, Fondrick was happy to see the senior take home the honor.
“He was pretty pivotal for the year for us,” he said. “Timmy was not afraid to shoot; he had a phenomenal shot and he might have been our most consistent scorer throughout the year.” Donnay finished the season with 33 points (21 G, 12 A).
Closing out the award winners for the Tigers had Jake Baumann, the team’s third leading scorer at 30 points (13 G, 17 A). The results for Baumann came due to a workman-like mentality on the ice, his coach said.
“He busted his butt all year long. Super hard-working kid. You always know you are going to get incredible effort out of Jake Baumann,” Fondrick said.
The all-conference awards were the second of Patnode and Baumann’s careers while Donnay’s stepped up from last season’s honorable mention.
Now fully diving into the offseason, the Tigers will look to replace the production left by the trio of award winners for the team.
