The Princeton boys hockey team closed the books on its season, seeing three seniors take home Mississippi 8 All-Conference honors.

Sports P BHOC names award winners.jpg

The Princeton Tigers boys hockey team celebrates Jake Patnode, Jake Baumann and Timmy Donnay as the trio of seniors was named Mississippi 8 All-Conference Award winners.  

Seniors Jake Patnode, Jake Baumann and Timmy Donnay all took home the honor for the Tigers as the three played a pivotal role on the ice this season, said coach Andy Fondrick.

