The Princeton Tigers girls softball team downed rival Cambridge-Isanti 11-5 Thursday, May 19 in Mississippi 8 Conference action at Mark Park in Princeton.
The victory gives the Tigers a 4-10 record in the M8 conference and 7-12 overall as the girls move into playoff action.
Princeton was scheduled to play Becker (6-8, 9-11) on Tuesday, May 24 in Becker in Section 5AAA quarterfinals action.
A six-run second inning helped pace the Tigers over the Bluejackets.
Princeton was up 7-1 after four innings. Cambridge-Isanti used a 3-run fifth inning to cut Princeton’s lead to 7-7. A four-run sixth inning from the Tigers would ice the game. The Bluejackets added a final run in the seventh.
Princeton out-hit the ‘Jackets 17-12, Morgan Kloss led the Tigers, going 4-for-4 at the plate with four hits- including two home runs- and six RBIs. Kloss scored two runs for the Tigers. Senior Emily Kramer had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers. Three Tiger batters had two hits: Emma Anderson, Shelby Ulm,and Lola Meyer. Anderson went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Tigers. Ulm went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Pitcher Lucy Knutson 2.2 innings for the Tigers, giving up two runs. Sadie Meyer went 4.1 innings and gave up three runs. Meyer struck out four batters.
