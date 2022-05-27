Princeton’s Lucas Ostlund and Luke Dufner both shot 70s to share the lead of a Mississippi 8 Conference golf meet Monday, May 23 on their home course.
Five of Princeton’s top golfers finished in the top 10 on a partly sunny day at the Princeton Golf Course.
Princeton took a 20-stroke lead over Monticello to claim the top spot on the leader board with a team score 0f 294. Monticello shot a 314 for second place while Cambridge-Isanti’s 326 was good for a third place finish.
While Princeton’s Ostlund and Dufner held down the top individual scores with their 70s, Brady Bergstrom of Monticello and Tyler Minke of North Branch were six strokes back with 76s.
Then came Noah Temp, Jacob Patnode, and Liam Dufner and three other M8 golfers with identical scores of 77 to round out the top 10.
Princeton’s Chase Grant shot a 90 mon the day.
Grand Invitational
The Princeton boys golf team posted a 6th place finish Friday, May 20 at the Grand Invitational, a 15-team tournament hosted by the Tigers at the Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley.
Sitting atop the leader board was Andover, with a team score of 217. Elk River was second with a 318, while St. Michael-Albertville and Mora took the third-place slot shooting a 320. Princeton was two strokes from a third-place finishing, shooting a 322 on the day.
Leading the way for Princeton was Lucas Ostland, whose 74 was good for second place among all golfers. Ostland was just one stroke behind Anoka’s Tyler Gondrud, whose 73 earned the Anoka sophomore the title of tournament champion.
Luke Duffner placed 23rd in the 92-golfer field, scoring 82 on the day. Jacob Patnode, Liam Duffner, and Chase Grant finished with identical scores of 83, which put them just outside the top 30 golfers at the Grand invitational. Rounding out Princeton’s top 6 golfers was Mason Farmer, who shot a 105 at Hinckley.
At Cambridge
The boys meet Wednesday, May 18 at Purple Hawk in Cambridge was canceled half way through the meet due to weather concerns.
