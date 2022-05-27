The Princeton High School baseball team won only one of three games last week but it was the most important one, a 4-2 victory over Monticello that earned the Tigers, at the time, at least a tie for the Mississippi 8 Conference championship.
That win by the Tigers gave them a 10-4 record in the M8 and when Monticello lost 1-0 to St. Francis Monday night that put Monticello at 8-5 in league games and that loss gave Princeton outright first place in the Mississippi 8. If the Magic had won that game and one against Cambridge they would have tied the Tigers for first place.
A relieved Princeton coach, Jordan Neubauer said Monday night he felt good for his team for winning some “big” games.
The Tigers lost a 5-4 8-inning game at North Branch on Tuesday last week, the Vikings (8-5 in the M8) proving to be a nemesis for Princeton despite finishing lower in the standings than the Tigers who lost twice to North Branch this season.
The other game last week was an 8-6 loss at Spring Lake Park on Friday in a non-conference game in which the Tigers uncharacteristically had three errors and gave up five unearned runs.
The section tournament starts next Tuesday with seven teams involved. Princeton is in the No. 1 slot as this week began and would draw a bye Tuesday and then not pay until Thursday if they stay at No 1.
If the Tigers slip to No. 2 before this week is over they would play the No. 7 team on Tuesday. If they stay at No. 1 and win Thursday, or win Tuesday and Thursday at No. 2, they will be part of the finals at Monticello on Saturday of next week with games at 10 am., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The team has a game this week not on the schedule, because of a rainout with Willmar, and will play Blaine here on Thursday, May 26, at 4:30 p.m.
Princeton hasn’t won a conference championship in many years and Coach Neubauer said players viewed the clinching of at least a tie for the M8 title “as a pretty cool thing.”
He wasn’t sure if they were nervous during the win over Monticello and said he tried to keep it light in the dugout. “They were excited,” he said. “Some of them have won a lot of games through their years together and they might not have even known that Princeton hadn’t won a conference championship in a long time.”
Now, however, Princeton has first place all to itself for 2022.
NORTH BRANCH
North Branch scored four runs in the first inning and Princeton rallied as reliever Kevin Rahe pitched shutout ball until the eighth inning.
North Branch scored the winning run in the eight on a softly-hit single on a 1-2 pitch and the No. 8 batter then hit a double that drove in the winning run.
Princeton had rallied to tie the game at 4-4, Daniel Minks driving in two runs. Lane Olson, Ryan Krone and Minks all had two hits, Olson and Eli Christopher each getting a double
“We didn’t have our best game,” Neubauer said. “We had eight strikeouts, some of them in key situations, and we left seven runners on base.”
LEGEND: At-bats, runs, hits, runs batted in. Gibbs 3-1-1-0, HBP, SB. Beltrand 4-1-1-0. Johaneson 3-1-1-1, SB. Schroeder 4-0-0-1. Peters 4-0-1-1, HBP. Olson 4-0-2-1 2B. Krone 4-1-2-0. Minks 4-0-2-2. Christopher 3-0-1-0, 2B. Mire 0-1-0-0, SB. PRINCETON: 29-4-7-3. NORTH BRANCH: 32-5-11-5. Schroeder 1 IP, 4 H, R-ER4-4, BB 2, SO 1. Rahe - losing pitcher IP 6, H 7, R-ER 1-1. BB 0, SO 3.
MONTICELLO
Monticello scored a two-out run in the first and second innings, both of whom scored after reaching base via a walk. But Princeton starter Mason Beltrand settled down after that, retiring 10 batters in a row after the second run.
Beltrand then was a big part of the Tiger offense, driving in a run with a triple in third inning that tied the game at 2-2 after Adam Johaneson’s single in the first drove in the initial run.
Princeton took a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning after wasting good scoring chances in the third and fourth innings. The two runs came on a booming Beltrand triple to center field after Christopher walked and Eli Gibbs doubled.
Princeton loaded the bases with no outs after the triple but failed to score any more runs. And, with runners on first and third in the sixth and no outs. the Tigers failed again to score.
Beltrand reached the high school pitch limit of 105 by walking the leadoff batter in the sixth and was relieved by Minks who got three outs on nine pitches. He walked a man with an out in the seventh but retired the final two Monticello batters.
It was a bit of an unusual game in that Monticello didn’t hit any groundball outs, Beltrand having 11 strikeouts in five innings, and Tigers had only one, that coming on a bunt. Princeton didn’t have any errors and either did Monticello in a well-played game.
Beltrand, winner of two important games recently, struck out 20 in 10 innings in those two games. “He’s our No. 1 and we set it up that he would be pitching those games,” Neubauer said.
Gibbs 3-2-1-1, 2B, HBP. Beltrand 3-0-2-2, 3B, BB. Mire 0-1-0-0. Johaneson 2-0-1-0, BB. Peters 2-0-0-1, HBP. 2B. Olson 3-0-1-0, SB. Krone 3-0-0-0, SH. Schroeder 2-0-0-0. Rahe 1-0-0-0. Minks 3-0-1-0. Christopher 2-1-1-0, BB. PRINCETON: 24-4-7-4. MONTICELLO: 25-2-4-2. Winning pitcher - Beltrand 5 IP, 3 H, R-ER 2-2, 2 BB, 11 SO. Minks 2 IP, 0 H, R-ER 0-0,1 BB, 1 SO, SAVE.
SPRING LAKE PARK
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead against the 4-13 Panthers who play in a strong conference but then had three errors that helped Spring Lake Park score seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
“We had two outs in the fourth but we had an error and it snowballed,” Neubauer said, Spring Lake Park getting five runs in the that inning.
Johaneson and Christopher each had two hits, with a double included, but four runs in the sixth weren’t enough to provide a win.
Gibbs 3-0-0-0, BB. Olson 4-0-1-1. Beltrand 4-0-1-1. Johaneson 3-0-2-0, 2B, BB. Minks 3-1-0-0, SB, BB. Peters 4-1-1-0. Krone 4-1-1-1. Rahe 3-0-1-1. Christopher 2-2-2-1, 2B, BB. Mire 0-1-0-0, SB. PRINCETON: 30-6-9-5. SPRING LAKE PARK: 28-8-8-7. Losing pitcher - Peters 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, R-ER 7-2, 3 BB, 6 SO. Schroeder 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, R-ER 1-1, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.