The Princeton girls golf team had home and awat meets this week in Mississippi 8 Conference golf action.
On Wednesday, May 18, the girls traveled to the Bullrush Golf Club in Rush City. Two days later, on Friday, May 20, the girls hosted an M8 meet at the Princeton Golf Course.
At Bullrush, Madeline Whitcomb turned in a top-10 finish while her team finished 6th in the eight0team field.
Princeton turned in a 421 on the day. Leader Chisago Lakes had a meet-best 373. Becker was two strokes behind with a 375 and a sercond-place finish.
Madeline Whitcomb led Tiger golfers with a 94 on the day. She finished 9th overall in the 44-girl field. Avery Romann shot a 101, which gave her sole possession of 20th place. Also finishing for Princeton were Elise Thronson (114), Kelsi Christensen (112) and Aubrey Osmondson (125).
Emily Nystrom of Cambridge-Isanti took first place with an 80. Oliva Weyerberg of North Branch was second at 87, and Becker’s Layla Mathews and Chisago Lakes’ Emily Erickson tied for third while shooting 88s.
Friday at Princeton, Madeline Whitcomb once again led the Tigers with a team-high 96. Avery Romann shot a 99, Elise Thronson a 115, Kelsi Christensen a 112, Aubrey Osmondson a 121, and Ellie Olson a 120.
Princeton finished with a 422 and a seventh-place finish. Becker finished atop the leader board with a 366. Emily Nystrom of Cambridge-Isanti was the top golfer with a score of 80.
