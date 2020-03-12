The Minnesota State High School League will begin to limit the number of people at tournaments Friday, March 13, 2020, after being provided information by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The decision will impact girls basketball semifinals and finals, the Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament as well as Section boys basketball games.
The restrictions will have no affect on the Tigers' basketball game against Hermantown on Thursday, according to Princeton Athletic Director Darin Laabs.
"The restrictions start tomorrow, we will go on as scheduled,” Laabs told the Union-Times. Princeton and Hermantown's game will decide the champion of Section 7AAA.
As the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, plans of events for next week are still being discussed.
All state and section championship brackets will be played while consolation and third place games for State Girls Basketball and Adapted Floor Hockey have been cancelled.
Attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team.
"It is critical that all attendees at tournaments follow the recommendations regarding personal hygiene and avoidance of contact with anyone who is experiencing respiratory complications or fever. Any potential attendee who does not feel well, participant or fan, is expected to refrain from attending tournaments,"the MSHSL stated in a press release.
Schools will be receiving information from the MSHSL regarding the process and submission of their list of designated spectators. Designated spectators must present an ID and purchase a ticket to enter the venue.
