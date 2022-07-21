Sports P TB Panthers keep winning.jpg

Dan Voce fields a grounder in an earlier season contest for the Princeton Panthers. 

 Photo by Michael Pappas Union-Times

The Princeton Panthers have been on an impressive streak versus the rest of the Eastern Minny League, winners of seven straight contests against members that share the league.

Wins over the Quamba Cubs and St. Francis Silverbacks over the past week extended that stretch even further for the Panthers. Opening with a 7-1 win over the Cubs on July 15, three days later again had Princeton in the win column against the Silverbacks at 7-4. Both games were held on the road.

