The Princeton Panthers have been on an impressive streak versus the rest of the Eastern Minny League, winners of seven straight contests against members that share the league.
Wins over the Quamba Cubs and St. Francis Silverbacks over the past week extended that stretch even further for the Panthers. Opening with a 7-1 win over the Cubs on July 15, three days later again had Princeton in the win column against the Silverbacks at 7-4. Both games were held on the road.
A big second inning pushed the Panthers to the win over Quamba. Plating four runs in the frame, Princeton never looked back on the way to the six-run lead.
Damon Rademacher took the bump to start the game, going a strong seven innings, allowing just a single run in time on the mound to pick up the victory.
Dan Voce led the offense for Princeton, racking up two hits and two RBIs to lead the group effort by the club. Rademacher, Tanner Kinney and Tyson Dusosky each also had multi-hit days for the Panthers.
Princeton 7, St. Francis 4
Tied heading into the top of the ninth, the Panthers plated three runs to keep the Eastern Minny streak alive, knocking off St. Francis.
Kinney got the start on the mound, going six strong innings of two-run ball before being lifted for Luke Hallbeck.
Hallbeck finished the game off with three innings to earn himself the winning decision.
Kinney added three hits and scored three times while Jake Carlson helped with two hits and two knocked in.
The Panthers now own a 13-1 league record, 13-3 overall.
Continuing a long road stretch, Princeton was back in action on July 20, heading to Hinckley to take on the Knights. The Panthers will finish their week of action with a trip to Nowthen scheduled for July 23.
First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. against the Knights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.