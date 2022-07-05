If Princeton’s Damon Rademacher pitches for the Panthers, there’s a good chance the team will come out on top.
The Panthers have won all five contests Rademacher has appeared in thus far, with the pitcher picking up the winning decision in two of the five games, heading into Monday night’s Eastern Minny clash against the St. Francis Silverbacks.
Rademacher continued the streak against the Silverbacks with seven strong innings while a big fifth powered the Panthers to the 9-2 victory June 27 at Solheim Veterans Field.
Princeton and St. Francis’ match up early on did not give any hints to the decision slanted to the Panthers. The Silverbacks got to Rademacher early in the top of the first to take the 1-0 lead. From there, a pitchers’ duel unfolded.
Rademacher and his Silverbacks’ counterpart tossed three shutout innings to head to the bottom of the fourth with the Panthers still trailing 1-0.
Princeton’s offense awoke in the fourth. Tallying two runs quickly gave the Panthers the 2-1 lead.
Now ahead, Rademacher responded with yet another shutout inning in the top of the fifth, bringing the bats back up to the plate. The floodgates then opened for the Panthers’ offense.
Breaking out for five runs in the fifth had Princeton seize control of the ball game to hold the 7-1 advantage.
Though getting to Rademacher for a run in the sixth, the pitcher bounced back with a shutout seventh, ending his day in commanding fashion. Rademacher finished with a line of seven innings, one earned run and five strikeouts on a single walk.
Tanner Kinney and Jake Carlson each tossed a shutout inning while two more runs in the bottom of the eighth moved the game to it 9-2 final.
Rademacher’s win was his third of the season as he holds a 1.80 earned run average in 35 innings so far.
At the plate the Panthers were led by Sam Larson’s two hits and three RBIs. Tyson Dusosky and Gehrig Scheffel each added two knocks as a part of a 13 hit showing by Princeton’s offense.
The Panthers’ victory moved the team to 9-2 overall, winners of five straight.
Looking to keep the winning streak alive, Princeton next played Foley on June 29, hosting the Lumberjacks at Solheim.
