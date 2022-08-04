Sports P TB Region 1C Tournament.jpg

John Patnode and the Princeton Panthers begin the Region 1C Tournament later this week.  

 Photo by Michael Pappas Union-Times

The field is set now for the Eastern Minny League’s Region 1C Tournament as nine teams will duke it out for a chance to head to state. Among those nine teams, the Princeton Panthers stand atop the field, as the squad received the No. 1 seed into the playoffs.

Added to the Panthers receiving the top spot in the field, the tournament will be held smack dab in the middle of Princeton territory, seeing Solheim Veterans Field play host to the duration of the two-week tournament. Play begins on Aug. 4, starting with the Chisago Lake Bulldogs and Ramsey Renegades playing for a spot in the final eight-team bracket.

