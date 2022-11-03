Into the postseason, it’s all surviving and advancing.

Lilly Voss goes up for the spike during the Milaca Section 6AA First Round contest versus Pierz on Oct. 27. 

At times, it wasn’t pretty for the fifth-seeded Milaca volleyball team but the Wolves were able to endure an upset attempt by the 12-seeded Pierz Pioneers in the Section 6AA First Round, defeating the Granite Ridge opponent 3-1 on Oct. 27 at home.

