Local boys and girls track teams headed to ROCORI High School in Cold Spring last where Milaca and Princeton runners vied for spots in the True Team state tournament, which will be held this Saturday in Stillwater.
While local track teams did not advance to the team state tournament, there were plenty of highlights to be forged on the track in Cold Spring.
Advancing to the state meet in girls competition were top two finishers ROCORI and Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball. Milaca’s girls finished eigth overall, while Princeton finished 11th. In boys competition, it was Big Lake and Annandale earning berths at the True Team state tournament. Princeton was fourth and Milaca 12th.
The Milaca girls 4x100 Relay team: Reina Mikla, Esther Evans, Frannie Freese, and Taylar Bockoven, ran their way to a school record time of 50.91 seconds while taking first place in the event. ROCORI was about a minute behind in second place with a time of 51.86, while Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball took third with a time of 52.13. Princeton’s team came in with a time of 54.71, good for 8th in the 12-team field.
Milaca head coach Jeremy Mikla noted that his girls ran in a very talented pool of runners.
The previous record was set in 2012 by the team that placed at the state meet that year, Mikla noted. Those 2012 runners were Allie Terpstra, Sarah Forker, Irina Danilyuk, and Kaija Crowe. Terspstra and Crowe went on to be state champion track athletes before graduating from Milaca High School, he noted.
Taylar Bockoven, a member of the record-setting 4x100 relay team, also took first-place honors in the pole vault, an event that she set a new school record in just two weeks ago. The Milaca eighth grader took first place in the pole vault event with a 10-09. Her teammate Reina Mikla was in second place with a vault of 9-09. Katelyn Motter of ROCORI was third with a 9-03.
For Milaca, girls with top-8 finishes were: 4x100 Relay: Reina Mikla, Esther Evans, Frannie Freese, Taylar Bockoven - 1st Place; Taylar Bockoven - 1st Place - Pole Vault; Reina Mikla - 2nd Place - Pole Vault; Esther Evans - 2nd Place - 200m Dash; Triniti Neuhart - 4th Place - 400m Dash; Taylar Bockoven - 4th Place - 200m Dash; Kayla Gave - 6th Place - 300m Hurdles; Taylar Bockoven - 6th Place - 100m Dash; Kayla Gave - 7th Place - 100m Hurdles; 4x400 Relay: Triniti Neuhart, Hannah Braun, Alexa Anderson, Ellie Linden - 8th Place.
For Milaca, boys with top-8 finishes were: • Hunter Bockoven - 3rd Place - Shot Put; Trace Hasz - 5th Place (tie) - High Jump; Logan Ash - 7th Place - Discus and Jackson Kvien - 8th Place - Long Jump.
For Princeton, girls with top-8 finishes were: Julia Daubner - 8th Place - 1600 meter run; Lillian Koenig, 6th place, 100 meter hurdles; Lillian Koenig - 5th Place - 300 meter hurdles; 4x100 meter relay team, 8th place; 4x200 meter relay team, 8th place; Paishynce Hudkins, 5th place, shot put.
For Princeton, boys finishing in the top-8 were: Donovan Brown, 3rd place, 100 meter dash; Hunter Merritt, 8th place, 100 meter dash; Donovan Brown, 2nd place, 200 meter dash; Jonah Hviding, 2nd place, 400 meter dash; Adam Schreder, 6th place, 800 meter run; Logan Mollet, 3rd place, 110 meter hurdles; Devon Bragg, 6th place, 110 meter hurdles; Logan Mollet, 8th place, 300 meter hurdles; 4x100 meter relay team, 5th place; 4x400 meter relay team, 3rd place; 4x800 meter relay team, 3rd place; Caydyn Miller, 2nd place, pole vault; Donovan Brown, 2nd Place, long jump; Hunter Merrit, 5th place, triple jump; Hayden Blood, 7th place, shot put; Owen Anderson, 8th place, shot put.
