The Milaca 4x100 relay team of Taylar Bockoven, Frannie Freese, Esther Evans, and Reina Mikla are pictured moments after winning section championship in their event at the Section 5AA meet Friday, June 3 at Monticello High School. The girls will represent Section 5AA and Milaca High School at the state track & field meet Friday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Taylar Bockhoven, left, takes the hand-off of the baton from teammate Frannie Freese to kick-off the final leg of the 4x100 relay Friday, June 2 at the Section 5AA track meet at Monticello High School.
The Milaca girls 4x100 relay team set a new Milaca High School record and got a run at the 2022 Minnesota State Track and Field Meet.
Two Milaca girls will be joining the relay team in individual events at the state tournament, to be held June 10-11 at St. Michael High School.
The girls 4x100 relay team of Reina Mikla, Esther Evans, Frannie Freese, and Taylar Bockoven were crowned section champions with the record-setting run of 50.38.
The previous school record of 50.91 was set by the girls just weeks ago at the True Team Sections at ROCORI High School.
A nearly perfect hand-off from Frannie Freese to Taylar Bockhoven in the final leg of the relay allowed the Wolves to run away from runners-up Monticello, which also advanced to state with a run of 50.81.
Taylar Bockoven finished as the Section 5AA champion in the pole vault with a jump of 10-7. Runner-up was Libby Lommel of St. Cloud Apollo and her vault of 10-04.00.
Esther Evans turned to a personal-best run in the 200-meter dash to earn a trip to the state tournament in the event. Evans was the second-place finisher in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.68. Evans was runner-up to Thalia Mendoza-brunotte, who ran a first-place time of 26.23.
Other notable performances were:
• Taylar Bockhoven, fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.02.
• Triniti Neuhart, fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.47.
• Kayla Gave, fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.62.
• Jack Schoenborn, fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.81.
• Reina Mikla, fourth in pole vault with a vault of 8-10.00.
• Alexa Anderson, sixth in pole vault with a vault of 8-04.00.
• Logan Ash, sixth in the shot put with a throw of 124-05.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.