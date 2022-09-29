As the Wolves cross country team searched for a replacement for the Milaca Mega Meet, the ND/MN/SD/Canada XC Border Battle rose to the top of the list.
A brand new cross country meet hosted at Lincoln Drive Park, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, aimed to fill the void left by the absence of the longtime Milaca meet. Traveling north on Sept. 24, the Wolves got the first hand taste of the new cross country event with over 50 teams present.
Placed in the 2A category for the meet, the Wolves placed 19th for boys, while grabbing 14th for girls.
With the large field, many competitive schools were present, leading to some lower finishes for the Milaca runners, said Wolves head coach Dave Dillan.
“Placement in races was tough with some good schools there,” he said.
Despite that, the team was happy with the performances turned in.
“We were pretty pleased with how we did, we saw a lot of personal bests,” said Dillan.
Leading the boys side of the race had Rollie Steinbrecher pacing the field for the Wolves. The sophomore sprinted to a 18:26 on the day to place him 59th. Next to finish after Steinbrecher was a new runner to the 5K scene.
Eighth grader in Alex TenHaken, a first year cross country runner for Milaca, crossed the finish line at 19:43 for second place for the Wolves.
“He was nervous but he went out there and ran a really good race,” said Dillan on the performance.
Rounding out the scoring for the Milaca runners had William Lange (20:11), Gabriel Jergens (21:23), Thomas Leom (21:42), Damiel Linden (22:06) and Nolen Barke (22:37).
Turning to the other side for the Wolves, the Milaca girls had eighth grader Kirsten Batien first to cross the finish line for the squad at 24:03. Ellie Linden (24:49), Ella Long (26:25) Chase Hoebelheinrich (26:48), Hannah Braun (27:52) and Brittany Carlson (27:57) wrapped up the contributors to the 14th place spot.
With the calendar flipping to October, the Wolves are hoping to continue to make strides into the right direction as postseason meets loom, said Dillan.
“We hope to keep making little steps, we still have time to keep increasing here before we hit that conference meet.”
Milaca is next back in action on Sept. 29, as it will head to Stone Creek Golf Club in Foley.
