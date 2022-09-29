As the Wolves cross country team searched for a replacement for the Milaca Mega Meet, the ND/MN/SD/Canada XC Border Battle rose to the top of the list.

Sports M XC Border battle.jpg

Milaca’s Rollie Steinbrecher races in an meet earlier this season. Steinbrecher placed highest for the Milaca boys during the ND/MN/SD/Canada Border Battle. 

A brand new cross country meet hosted at Lincoln Drive Park, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, aimed to fill the void left by the absence of the longtime Milaca meet. Traveling north on Sept. 24, the Wolves got the first hand taste of the new cross country event with over 50 teams present.

