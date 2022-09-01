Racing into the cross country season, the Princeton Tigers and Milaca Wolves both were in action for the Tigers’ Early Bird Meet, on Aug. 25 at Princeton Middle school.
Joined by the Wolves and Tigers had North Branch in attendance to make out the field.
In the season tune up to get the teams ready to race for the upcoming season, Princeton’s Connor Quigley and Julia Daubner led on the day, with both taking first in their respective varsity races.
Quigley, a newcomer to the sport, set the bar high with his initial race. The junior raced to a 18:50, beating the next closest finisher by just over 15 seconds. Rounding out the finishers for Princeton had Adam Schreder (19:42), Gavin Kivisto (20:58), Adam Young (21:28), Shane Franklin (21:39) and Ethan Wagner (22:50).
Milaca was led by Rollie Steinbrecher, who placed fourth in the field at 19:45.29. Steinbrecher was followed by Gabriel Jergens (21:09), William Lange (22:40), Thomas Leom (23:23), Damiel Linden (25:58) and Nolen Barke (25:58).
Daubner, the four-time state entrant, matched Quigley with an equally strong showing. The senior blew away the competition, on the way to a 21:31. Emily Lindgren (23:20), Elizabeth Daubner (26:02) and Elsa Wogen (26:32) completed the field for Princeton.
The Wolves had just one runner compete at the varsity level for the team as Hannah Braun raced to a 28:46.
Princeton was next in action on Sept. 1, hosting a meet at Fairway Shores Executive Golf Course, expected to begin at 4:00 p.m.. 12 schools are expected to be in attendance for the meet.
On the other side, the Wolves competed again on Aug. 29, hosting their own Early Bird Meet at Stones Throw Golf Course.
Milaca Early Bird
The Wolves boys placed fourth in their Early Bird Meet, while the girls did not race a complete team.
Milaca was again led by Steinbracher, who placed sixth in the field, improving to a time of 19:16.
For the Wolves girls, Braun also again lead the field, cutting time to a 25:12 and placing 17th.
Milaca was next in action on Sept. 9, heading to Pine City.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.