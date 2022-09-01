Racing into the cross country season, the Princeton Tigers and Milaca Wolves both were in action for the Tigers’ Early Bird Meet, on Aug. 25 at Princeton Middle school.

Sports MP XC Early Birds.jpg

Connor Quigley, a newcomer to the cross country scene, blazed to a first place finish at the Tigers’ season opening Early Bird Meet, held at the Princeton Middle School. Quigley ran a 18:50. 

Joined by the Wolves and Tigers had North Branch in attendance to make out the field.

Sports MP XC Early Birds 2.jpg

Hannah Braun runs during Princeton’s meet on Aug. 25. 
