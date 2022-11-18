The Milaca girls swim and diving team isn’t unfamiliar with quick times in the pool.

Sports MP Swimmers heading to state.jpg

Milaca’s Addison Greninger swims during the Section 5A Swimming and Diving Championships on Nov. 12 at Sauk Rapids-Rice. 

“The Milaca team has a history of talented sprinters,” said Wolves coach Jen Burroughs.

Sports MP Swimmers heading to state 2.jpg

Princeton’s Callie Metsala will head to the Class A State Swim and Diving meet. 
Load comments