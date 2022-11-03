Readying to take on a hot Annandale team, winners of four straight into the Section 5AAA Semifinals, the Milaca football team would be in for a test on Oct. 29 at Claffy Field.

Sports M FB runs past Annandale.jpg

Milaca’s Dylan Greninger keeps the ball on the option during the 36-34 overtime victory for the Wolves over Annandale on Oct. 29 at Claffy Field. 

Giving the Wolves all they could handle, it wasn’t enough to knock off top-seeded Milaca as the team prevailed with a 36-34 overtime victory over the Cardinals to move within a game of a state berth.

