The Milaca Wolves baseball team wrapped up the 2022 Granite Ridge schedule on Tuesday, May 24 with a pair of losses to two different teams.

The Wolves fell 6-4 to Pierz in a 4 p.m. GRC showdown, followed by a 5-2 to St. Cloiud Cathedral at 6 p.m. in the 2022 regular season finale.

The Wolves (0-12, 1-15) opened playoff action on Tuesday, May 31. The 14th-seeded Wolves took on #3 seed Aitkin at Nisswa Tuesday night. Results can be found at www.unionandtimes.com/sports.

Pierz 6, Milaca 4

May 24 against Pierz, the Wolves held a 4-0 lead after six innings. The Pierz bats came alive in the seventh inning and brought six runs across the plate to give Pierz the 6-4 victory.

Ryker Tillotson, Porter Meyer, Griffin Boldt, and Wyatt Mauer all scored a run for the Wolves. Meyer had three hits on the afternoon. Boldt had two RBIs for Milaca.

Pitcher Porter Meyer started on the mound for the Wolves and pitched 6 1/3 innings. Bryce Mehrwerth enter the game in relief and took the loss.

St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Milaca 2

In the May 24 nightcap, a Brady Eggen run in the first inning put the Wolves up in the first inning for the second game of the day.

But the Crusaders countered with a run in the second and three runs in the fourth to pull ahead 4-1. Both teams added a run in the sixth inning for a final score of 5-2 in favor of Cathedral.

The Wolves had six hits from Ryker Tillotson, Brady Eggen, Bryce Mehrwerth, Tanyon Black and a pair of hits from Porter Meyer.

Meyer joined Eggen in the scoring column with the sixth inning run.

Zach Timmer pitched six innings, striking out seven batters while taking the loss for the Wolves. Jack Nord came in for the Wolves in relief.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments