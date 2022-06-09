Jack Nord scored one run in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough to beat Aitkin in the opening round of the Section 7AA baseball playoffs at Proctor. 

Nord reached first base on a line drive and error. Porter Meyer walked, advancing Nord to second base. Bryce Mehrwerth then singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Nord.

Aitkin took the lead on a double in the first inning, then scored seven runs in the fourth inning.

Zac Timmer took the loss for Milaca. The pitcher allowed 10 hits and eight runs over 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking one.

Bryce Mehrwert and Porter Meyer each had two hits for the Wolves. Colbee Zens, Zach Timmer, Wyatt Maurer each added a hit for Milaca.

The Wolves ended the season 0-12 in the Granite Ridge Conference and 1-16 overall.

