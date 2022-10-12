A fast opening into the Milaca football team’s Oct. 7 contest versus New London-Spicer would have been huge for prospects to take home a win on Homecoming for the Wolves.
The Wildcats had other ideas.
New London-Spicer, playing the role of spoiler, scored the game’s first 14-0 points, never looking back and handing Milaca its first loss of the season via a 44-36 defeat at Claffy Field.
“That was a tough thing to start with,” said Milaca coach Craig Talberg.
From the opening play, the Wolves needed to rally from a deficit. New London-Spicer started the contest by taking the kick off to the house, using some trickery via a throwback, immediately giving the Wildcats the 7-0 advantage.
Milaca aimed to answer on its first possession but a pass on a fourth and three from the New London 42-yard line fell incomplete to end the drive.
The Wildcats kept the foot on the gas. Kick starting a big day by opposing running back Mason Delzer, the junior punched into the end zone to give the Wildcats the 14-0 lead with just over seven minutes off the clock in the first quarter.
Staring down the deficit, Talberg credited his group for not giving up.
“Our kids could have quit if they wanted to but they kept in it and kept battling back,” said the coach.
Milaca began its rally on it ensuing drive. Wolves quarterback Dylan Greninger on a third and 15 found Bryce Mehrwerth for the 49-yard touchdown reception, making it 14-6 into the second quarter. New London clapped right back with another score to build its lead to 15 points early in the second.
The Wolves again clawed back into the contest, this time with an explosive play by senior running back Jack Schoenborn, watching him race into the end zone from 45 yards out. Converting the 2-point conversion, the Wolves inched closer at 21-14.
Both teams came up empty handed on possessions to end the half with the Wildcats still leading by seven.
The second half got off to a slow start for both teams before New London first found its footing. Taking over deep in Milaca territory, the Wildcats’ Delzer made the Wolves pay, getting another rushing score to push the lead back to double digits.
Trading blows now, the Wolves snapped right back, as Greninger found wide receiver Trace Hasz for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Following the successful 2-point conversion, Milaca was within 6. But as quickly as the Wolves cut it to six, two plays later had Delzer find pay dirt, trailed by the pass for two points.
The 36-22 margin stayed the score into the fourth quarter.
Schoenborn got the Wolves back within at a 36-30 score early in the fourth thanks to a 1-yard run up the middle and successful pass by Greninger for two.
A stop on the next drive by the Milaca defense, stonewalling a fourth and three attempt, gave the Wolves the chance to take the lead with 8:59 remaining. The Wolves could not capitalize, turning the ball over via in interception.
“Those little things just kind of hurt us,” said Talberg.
The Wildcats used the turnover to again spark Delzer for a 51-yard touchdown run, giving the opponent the 14-point lead with time running out in the contest.
Milaca quickly tacked on another six points on the legs of Schoenborn and stopped the Wildcats on their ensuing possession to give the team a chance, down eight points with a 1:06 left from their own 24.
The Wolves pass deep on fourth down fell incomplete, ending the dream of the comeback attempt.
Delzer’s night against the Wolves had the New London product finish with 193 yards and five touchdowns as he was a constant answer anytime Milaca crept within striking distance.
“Their running back just had good vision and could find that open gap,” said Talberg.
The Wolves were led by their own running back in Schoenborn, who finished with 206 yards on 14 carries and three scores but it wasn’t enough in the losing effort.
Greninger finished his day through the air by completing nine of 21 attempts for 149 yards, two scores and a pick. Hasz paced the receiving group with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown reception.
New London moved to 5-1 on the season while the Milaca dropped to 5-1 on the season.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Wolves into their next contest as Zimmerman readies to give the team a visit.
A big factor in the contest will be Milaca’s ability to limit the Thunder running game, said Talberg.
“We are going to make sure we bottle up their two running backs,” he said. Zimmerman, sitting at 5-1, averages over 300 rushing yards per game to this point in the season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the contest versus the Wolves and Thunder for Oct. 14 at Claffy Field.
