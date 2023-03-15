The Annandale Cardinals have been a thorn in the Milaca boy basketball team’s paw over the past couple seasons. Ending the Wolves season the past two years in the Section 6AA Playoffs by an average margin of 38 points, Milaca again had to battle with the Cardinals on Saturday, March 11, at St. John’s University in the section quarterfinals.

Sports M BBB Beats Annandale in sections.jpg

Milaca’s Trace Hasz puts the finishing touches on the Wolves’ 46-34 Section 6AA Quarterfinal victory over the Annandale Cardinals.

“There’s been this collective belief in Milaca that if you want to go anywhere in the playoffs, you have to get through Annandale,” said senior forward Trace Hasz.

Sports M BBB Beats Annandale in sections 2.jpg

Milaca’s Kyle Martin locks in on defense versus the Annandale Cardinals.
