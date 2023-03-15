The Annandale Cardinals have been a thorn in the Milaca boy basketball team’s paw over the past couple seasons. Ending the Wolves season the past two years in the Section 6AA Playoffs by an average margin of 38 points, Milaca again had to battle with the Cardinals on Saturday, March 11, at St. John’s University in the section quarterfinals.
“There’s been this collective belief in Milaca that if you want to go anywhere in the playoffs, you have to get through Annandale,” said senior forward Trace Hasz.
It was a grind for the duration of the contest, but Milaca finally enacted revenge against the Cardinals, beating Annandale 46-34 in a defensive showdown.
Milaca knocked off Annandale through doing the little things, Hasz added.
“I think we, as a team, accomplished that through good team play, rebounding, boxing out and doing things that don’t show up on the stat sheet.”
The third-seeded Wolves beat Kimball Area to set up the matchup against the sixth seed in the Cardinals but seen in the playoff win over the Cubs was the same strategy employed to try to slow down Milaca’s transition attack, said junior guard Braden Taylor.
“They know they can’t run with us. It was the same thing that Kimball did,” he said. “They just sagged a big man in the paint and really slowed down possessions.”
Annandale’s approach was clear early on as midway through the first half, Milaca’s high powered offense sat at nine points, trailing 12-9 after a Cardinals’ three-pointer. The Wolves attack averages over 74 points per game.
Struggles forced the Wolves to get impatient and push the issue, said coach Kaleb Anderson. “We were a little shell-shocked right away. We missed a few then we tried to force a few other ones to get us going,” he said.
Last season, the struggles offensively would have put the Wolves in a big hole but an improved defense kept Milaca within striking distance.
The grind of the first half came to an end at 21-18 score in favor of the Cardinals with the Wolves shooting just 27 percent from the field.
The different style of contest continued into the second half with Annandale answering at every Milaca attempt to pull away, leading for a majority of the frame.
That was, until the Wolves willed their way right back into the drivers’ seat, said Hasz.
“They had left the door open just a crack the entire game and we decided to kick it down,” he said.
Down 32-31 with 6:45 left in the game, Milaca made its move. A tough spin-move and leaning jumper in the paint by Lewis Wolbert helped the Wolves regain the lead. That was just the beginning for the club.
By the time Milaca’s run was capped with a Hasz drive the rim, the Wolves had embarked on a 15-0 run, seizing control of the game at 44-32 with just over two minutes to go in the game.
Milaca’s on pressure sparked the run according to Taylor.
“A lot of our pressure that we talked about all game, finally paid off. It didn’t cause anything in the first half but that second half finally put them away and we just kept running,” he said.
Staked to the big lead, the Wolves hung on to take the contest and keep their season alive. The Wolves allowed just 13 points in the second half, playing a big role in the result.
“Last year, we struggled defensively so we could not withstand droughts. This year, we just proved how deep and how good we are. To be able to rely on something different tonight, which was defense and trying to be patient, was good,” said Anderson on the victory.
Offensively, Peyton Hunt and Wolbert each had 14 points to lead the way while Hasz and Taylor had nine and seven points, respectively.
Getting past the proud program in the Cardinals was a big accomplishment for the Wolves, said Anderson, crediting Annandale for the level the opponent has been at.
“They are a great program. You wouldn’t say that about a different program, you would say it about that program. They have earned the reputation they have. You might say they don’t have some of the same players but they are still really good. They proved that tonight,” he said, adding that the victory was a big shot in the arm to the confidence of Milaca.
“This was sort of that monkey off the back. These guys are realizing they are capable of big things,”
Keeping their season alive and moving to 22-6, the Wolves head back to St. John’s University, for another showdown against the second-seeded Mora Mustangs (24-4). The Mustangs set up the contest by getting by Melrose Area, 54-40.
The two teams have met twice already this season with each walking away with one victory. Readying to face the same attempt to slow down Milaca’s running attack, the Wolves will look to get Mora to speed up, said Hasz.
“We just have to go out and play Milaca basketball, make them play our game and do the things we are comfortable doing,” he said. Solving Mora’s defense will also loom large as the Mustangs allow the lowest points per game in the section.
Milaca and Mora met for the third time on Wednesday, March 15, in a contest that was not completed at the Union-Times’ deadline.
The winner of the contest will play again on Friday, March 17, heading to St. Cloud State University to battle the winner of top-seeded Albany (27-1) and Sauk Centre (21-7).
