Milaca picked up two losses last week, losing 14-1 to Albany on May 10 and 6-4 to Little Falls on May 13.
In the Albany game, Milaca gave up a run in the first inning. The Wolves evened things up at one in the bottom of the first inning when Ryker Tillotson scored on a Bryce Mehrwerth’s sacrifice fly.
Albany pulled away for good with two runs in the second inning. Albany scored eight runs in the seventh inning.
Mehrwerth took the loss for Milaca on the mound. Porter Meyer, Ryker Tillotson, and Wyatt Mauer each collected one hit for Milaca.
On Friday, May 13, Milaca lost a lead late in a 6-4 defeat to Little Falls. Little Falls was down 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning single scored two runs.
Milaca opened up scoring in the second inning. Bryce Mehrwerth homered on the first pitch of the at bat, also bringing in Colbee Zens.
Little Falls scored three runs in the six inning. The Wolves evened the score at 3-3 when Zens scored his second run of the game off a Little Falls balk.
Little Falls scored three more runs in the seventh inning. A Zens triple in the seventh inning brought in Brady Eggen and Isaiah Allen to close the scoring gap at 6-5, but the Wolves couldn’t bring in the tying run when a Mehrwerth strikeout standed Zens on third base.
Zach Timmer took the loss for Milaca
Milaca racked up eight hits. Ryker Tillotson and Mehrwerth each had two hits for the Wolves.
