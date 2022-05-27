The Milaca boys baseball team took two Granite Ridge Conference losses on the chin last week as the Wolves prepared to wind down the conference baseball schedule a Tuesday, May 24 doubleheader against Pierz and st. Cloud Cathedral.
The boys started the week with a 10-0 loss on the road at Mora before an 11-1 loss at home to Zimmerman.
The Wolves faced Princeton on Monday, May 23 (See separate story) before finishing the regular season with the Pierz game.
Playoff action could begin as early as Tuesday, May 31 for the Wolves, who came out of the Princeton game with a 1-13 record overall and a 0-10 record in the Granite Ridge Conference.
Zimmerman 11, Milaca 1
One run and two hits from Milaca’s Griffin Boldt were not enough to help lead the Wolves past Zimmerman on Thursday, May 19 in Milaca.
The Wolves gave up 11 runs in their 10th consecutive loss in the Granite Ridge Conference.
Milaca got on the scoreboard in the seventh inning while trailing 11-0.
Boldt singled on a line drive to center field. He then stole second base to get in scoring position.
A Tanyon Black grounder to first base scored Boldt for the Wolves only run of the game.
Boldt led the Wolves with two hits. Black and Bryce Mehrwerth each had one hit for the Wolves.
Up 2-0 after five innings, Zimmerman added six runs in the sixth inning and three runs in the seventh to go on to its 11-1 victory.
Zach Timmer pitched five innings for the Wolves, giving up seven hits and two runs. In relief, Brady Eggen gave up six hits and six runs.
Dylan Greninger pitched the final inning of the game, giving up two hits and three runs.
Mora 10, Milaca 0
Two strong Mora innings were more than the Wolves could handle in a 10-0 loss to the Mustangs at Mora High School Tuesday, May 17.
The Wolves were unable to muster any hits or runs as Mora pitcher James Oslin held Milaca scoreless.
Milaca pitcher Porter Meyer earned the loss for Milaca, giving up six runs in 2.1 innings. Bryce Mehrwerth gave up four runs in relief.
Mehrwerth reached base in the second inning after being hit by a pitch. He and Meyer would be hit by pitches later in the game, as well.
Mehrwerth stole second base in the second inning for his second highlight of the inning. He was stranded on second.
In the fourth inning Colbee Zens reached base on a fielders choice but would be stranded at second as the inning came to an end on a Mason Hartung strikeout.
