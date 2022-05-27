With a crowd of 151 in the stands on a cool night Monday, Princeton (13-6) snuck by a one-win Milaca team for a 4-3 win at Solheim Veterans Field despite a sloppy night in the field.
Although all Milaca runs were earned, the Tigers made four errors and gave Milaca some extra chances. In fact, when Milaca scored twice in the fourth inning to tie the game at 3-3 the Wolves had the bases loaded with no outs but a strikeout and double play kept Milaca from taking the lead.
The winning run for Princeton came in the sixth inning when Adam Johaneson led off with a single, stole second base, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Daniel Minks, and scored on a grounder to the shortstop that plated Johaneson.
Princeton scored in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Mason Beltrand and Milaca tied it in the second when Mason Hartung singled in Colbee Zens who had singled and movedd to third on two balks.
The Tigers got a run in the second inning on the first of Kevin Rahe’s two doubles, and in the third for a 3-1 lead when Lane Olson hit a triple and scored on a fielder’s choice as the throw to the plate by the Wolves’ shortstop was dropped.
After Cade Blavet gave up only one run in three innings in his first start of the season, Rahe relieved and ran into trouble on a hit batter, a walk and an error that loaded the bases with no outs in this fourth.
Up stepped Hartung whose single on an 0-2 pitch scored two runs to tie the game at 3-3. An error loaded the bases but a strikeout by Rahe and a pitcher-to-catcher-to first base double play ended the Milaca threat. Rahe also stranded a runner at third in the fifth inning.
Milaca starter Brady Eggen gave up only five hits and struck out four in going the distance.
Rahe got the win for the Tigers, striking out six in four innings.
