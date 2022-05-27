Eight members of the Milaca High School track teams earned all-conference honors at the May 17 Granite Ridge Conference Championship in a record-setting night for Milaca at little Falls High School.
The girls 4x100 team of Taylar Bockoven, Frannie Freese, Esther Evans, and Reina Mikla broke the Granite Ridge Conference record with a time of 51.37. The previous record of 51.42 was held by Foley. Taylar Bockoven also broke her own school record opf 10’10 in the pole vault set just two weeks ago with a vault of 11’0.
To earn all-conference honors, an athlete must place first or second place in an event, or be a member of a first or second place relay team.
Tayler Bockoven earned two all-conference honors, placing first in the pole vault and being a member of the first-place 4x100 relay team.
Ester Evans won two all-conference honors by being a member of the first-place 4x100 relay team and by taking second place in the 200 meter dash.
Frannie Freese and Reina Mikla are also members of the first-place 4x100 relay team and earned all-conference honors for their accomplishments.
Trinity Neuhart and Jackson Kvien earned all-conference recognition with second-place finishes in the 400 meter dash and the long jump, respectively.
Also earning all-conference honors were Kayla Gave in the 300 meter hurdles and Lilly Voss in the high jump. Neuhart and Voss earned the recognition for achieving the average of the second-place finishes in their events over the past five years, Coach Jeremy Mikla explained.
Taylar Bockoven earned all-conference honorable mention with third place finishes in the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash. Hunter Bockoven earned honorable mention recognition with a third-place finish in the shot put.
Girls with fourth-place finishes were Kayla Gave in the 100 metyer hurdles and Reina Mikla in the pole vault.
Finishing in sixth place for the Milaca girls were the 4x800 relay team of Hannah Braun, Addison Grenionger, Shaina Christensen and Athena Burms; the 4x400 relay team of Triniti Neuhart, Addison Greniger, Alexa Anderson, and Hannah Braun; and Alexa Anderson competing in the pole vault.
A seventh place finish went to Reina Mikla in the 100 meter dash, while the 4x200 relay team of Kayla Gave, Bella Sahlstrom, Kylie Blake, and Addison Sluis earned an eighth-place finish.
The boys 4x100 relay team of Ethan Jackson, Trace Hasz, Jack Schoenborn, and Jackson Kvien turned in a third-place finish.
Finishing fourth for the boys were Jack Schoenborn in the 100 meter dash and Trace Hasz in the high jump.
Sixth-place finishes went to Jack Schoenboen in the 200 meter dash and the team of Trent Patka, Jack Patnode, Jackson Kvien, and Will Lange in the 4x400 relay.
Boys with seventh-place finishes wereWill Lange, Ethan Asher, Gabe Jergens, and Rollie Steinbrecher in the 4x400 relay; Trace Hasz in the 300 meter hurdles, and Will Lange in the 800 meter run.
Milaca had two eighth-place finishers: Rollie Steinbrecher in the 1600 meter run and the team of Dutch Kuperus, Jack Patnode, Trent Pratka and Trace Hasz in the 4x200 relay.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.