The Milaca softball team held on to a 2-2 tie before giving up two runs to give Little Falls a 4-2 win the first game of a Wednesday, May 18 doubleheader.
In the nightcap, Milaca took a 3-0 lead in the first inning before giving up six runs to the Flyers in the bottom of the inning. Little Falls went on to a 6-3 victory.
Little Falls 4, Milaca 2
Down 1-0 heading into the third inning, Milaca tied the game on an Ashley Droogsma run. Droogsma reached base on a ground ball to short. She advanced to second on a Cana Mach single to left field. Droogsma scored on a Paige Maurer single to left field.
With Little Falls up 2-1 in the fifth inning, Droogsma scored her second run of the game to tie the Flyers 2-2.
Droogsma reached base on a single to left field, and then stole second base. Maurer came to the plate and hit a double to left field, which scored Droogsma,
Little Falls scored two runs in the seventh inning to take the win. Droogsma ended the game with three hits and two runs. Maurer had two RBIs. Ella James threw 97 pitches in seven innings for the Wolves. She struck out four batters and gave up three walks.
Little Falls 6, Milaca 3
Milaca and Little Falls combined for nine runs in the first inning, and zero runs the rest of the game in a Wolvwes 6-3 loss to the Flyers in the second game of a May 18 doubleheader in Milaca.
Milaca out-hit the Flyers, but came up short in the run column to take the defeat.
In the first inning, Macy Mach hit a fly ball and reached second base off of an error in left field.
Paige Maurer walked to put runners at first and third. Morgan Majerus doubled to left field on a play that brought Mach home for a 1-0 lead.
Lilly Roehl came to the plate and singled off a line drive to right field. Maurer and Majerus came home on the play and put the Wolves up 3-0.
Little Falls was helped by two Milaca errors in posting six runs on the board to take the 6-3 victory in Granite Ridge Conference action.
