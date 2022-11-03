ound and rallying from a 21-6 deficit in the Section 6AAAA Football Semifinals, the Princeton Tigers clung to a 26-21 lead over the Orono Spartans with time winding down in the fourth quarter on Oct. 29 at John Harvey Field.

Sports P FB Falls to Orono.jpg

Princeton’s Garrett Sautter looks to get the edge on Oct. 29 in the Section 6AAAA Semifinals versus Orono at John Harvey Field.  

The Spartans were not intimated as Orono bounced back for the late score while a big stop on fourth down deep in their territory handed Princeton the heartbreaking, 29-26 loss to end the year for the Tigers. Princeton was seeded second while Orono held the third seed.

