The Isanti Redbirds of the Eastern Minny League kept their season alive on Sunday, securing a 3-2 thrilling 11-inning victory over the Brownton Bruins during the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C State Tournament at the site of Dundas’ Memorial Park.
What may have been missed from the contest was a former Milaca player’s hands all over the result for Isanti.
Mason Voshell, a 2019 Milaca High School graduate, scored the game-winning run for the Redbirds, after getting on base with a double to leadoff the bottom of the 11th for Isanti. Moments later, Voshell was able to race home after a Matt Duong single, handing the Redbirds the dramatic victory to keep their season alive.
Voshell finished the game with two hits, two runs scored and a walk during his day at the plate. Voshell also caught all 11 innings, helping the pitching staff to allowing just two runs during the day in Dundas.
Voshell helping the Redbirds to a victory is not an uncommon occurrence thus far this season, with the former Milaca player appearing in 30 games for the Redbirds, who sit at 28-6 on the year. In the 30 games, Voshell has hit .344 for Isanti with a .464 on base percentage, compiling 28 RBIs. Voshell has also hit three homeruns on the year.
The catcher of the Redbirds is not the only former Milaca player on the roster of the Redbirds. Also joining Voshell has Drew Talberg on the Isanti squad. Talberg has three hits in 11 at-bats for the Redbirds, along with a 1.80 earned run average in 10 innings pitched for the club.
Among the final 16 teams alive, the Milaca duo and the rest of the Redbirds will head into the final weekend of the Class C State Tournament with high hopes.
Isanti’s tournament will continue on Sept. 3, with a match up against the Delano Athletics. The contest is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Faribault’s Bell Field. If able to win, the Redbirds play again the following day, at the same time back at Dundas’ Memorial Park.
