The Isanti Redbirds of the Eastern Minny League kept their season alive on Sunday, securing a 3-2 thrilling 11-inning victory over the Brownton Bruins during the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C State Tournament at the site of Dundas’ Memorial Park.

Redbirds stay alive 0901 Mason Voshell.jpg

2019 Milaca grad Mason Voshell races towards home plate during the Isanti Redbirds win on Aug. 28. 

What may have been missed from the contest was a former Milaca player’s hands all over the result for Isanti.

Load comments