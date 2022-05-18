Big Lake/Princeton is a young program that continues to struggle with youth and inexperience. It’s still only the fourth year of the Big Lake program and its first year with some reinforcements from Princeton in their first year as a co-op. They’re looking to just gain experience as a young program, but the Magic have postseason aspirations.
That’s kind of how the scoreboard looked at the conclusion of the Magic and Hornets game on Thursday, May 12.
Monticello won 17-3. Sanders Hanson scored four goals and Caden Peterson had a hat-trick. Titus Peters scored twice and had three assists for a five point game, Gavin Simon scored twice and had two assists and Isaac Weeres scored twice and added an assist as well. Mason Bauer made four saves on seven shots on goal.
Sophomore Cade Fagen scored the first Hornets’ goal of the game that ended a 6-0 Monticello run to open the game.
It was Big Lake’s second loss in a row and their first game since April 30.
The Hornets co-op team still sits with just one win on the year, but they have face a bunch of stiff competition.
On Saturday, May 14 the boys lost in a close one to Grand Rapids/Greeway, 9-2. On Monday they lost 16-7 to Brainerd.
Big Lake/Princeton (1-7, 1-3) has four games to close out the regular season. On Tuesday they play on the road against Two Rivers (0-7) and on Monday, May 23 the Hornets have Chisago Lakes (7-1, 5-0) at home. They also have games against Rocori and Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26.
