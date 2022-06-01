The Princeton track teams heads to the 5AAA Section meet having won quite a bit of hardware at the Mississippi 8 Conference championship track meet Thursday, May 26 in St. Francis.
Nine individuals and one relay team earned all-conference honors at the conference meet. Princeton brought home 15 all-conference honorable mention honors, as well.
Earning all-conference recognition for the Princeton Tigers with first-place finishes were Donovan Brown in the 100 meter dash, Jonah Hviding in the 400 meter dash, Lillian Koening in the 100 meter hurdles, and Kate Gross in the high jump.
Earning all-conference honors with second-place finishes were the 4x400 relay team of Nathan Meixell, Isaac Nelson, Adam Schreder, and Jonah Hviding.
Cadyn Miller earned all-conference honors with a 3rd place finishing in the pole vault.
And earning all-conference with fourth-place finishes were Hunter Merritt in the 100 meter dash, Adam Schreder in the 800 meter run, Owen Anderson in the shot put and Julia Daubner in the 3200 meter run.
Honorable mention honorees were the 4x400 relay team of Dillion Taylor, Owen Anderson, Hunter Merritt and Donovan Brown (3rd place), the 4x800 team of Adam Schreder, Nathan Meixell, Connor Quigley, and Adam Young (4th place) and the team of Lillian Koenig, Kaitlyn Sautter, Brynne Emmerich, and Keisha Aubrey in the 4x400 relay (4th place), Logan Mollet in the 110 meter hurdles (5th place), Lillian Koenig in the 300 meter hurdles (5th Place), Kaitlyn Sautter in the long jump (5th place), Kyleigh Noble in the high jump (5th Place), Devon Bragg in the 110 meter hurdles (6th place), Nathan Meixell in the 400 meter dash (7th Place), Donovan Brown in the long jump (7th place), Hunter Merritt in the triple jump (7th), Connor Quigley in the 800 meter run (8th place), Owen Anderson in the discus (8th place)Julia Daubner in the 21600 meter run (8th Place), and Emily Lindgren in the 800 meter run (8th Place).
In winning the girls 100 meter hurdles, Lillian Koenig finished with a time of 16.45, which .07 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Hope Guertin of Monticello.
Kate Gross’ first-place jump in the high jump came in at 5-03.00, ahead of second-place finisher Ashley Ladd of Cambridge-Isanti and her jump of 5-00.00.
In the girls’ 3200 meter run, Princeton’s first-place run of 11:34.44 bested runner-up Makenna Sjoberg’s time of 11:41.05.
On the boys side, Donovan Brown’s first-place run in the 100 meter dash of 11.39 edged runner-up Brady Johnson of St. Francis by .08 seconds and Jonah Hviding’s run of 50.75 in the 400 meter dash bested Samuel Mechah of Cambridge-Isanti 1.08 seconds.
The Tigers boys and girls ran in the Section 5AA preliminaries on Wednesday, June 1 at Monticello High School. Highlights can be found online at www.unionandtimes.com/sports
The section finals will be held Friday, June 3 at Monticello.
Competing for the opportunity to run at the Minnesota State High School State Track Meet will be athletes from Becker, Big Lake, Foley, Milaca, Monticello, Saint Francis, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Spectrum, St. Cloud Apollo, St. Cloud Tech, and Zimmerman.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
