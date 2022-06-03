The Princeton Tigers took an early lead over St. Francis, but the Saints never looked back after scoring four runs in the second inning on their way to a 17-7 win over the #1 seeded Tigers in Section 5AAA action Thursday, June 2 at Solheim Field in Princeton.
Princeton had a bye in the first round of the Section 5AAA playoffs by virtue of its #1 seed. The Tigers drew St. Francis after the Saints defeated Zimmerman 10-0 on Tuesday, May 31.
St. Francis now heads to the semifinals Saturday, June 4 against Monticello. As for Princeton, the Tigers now have to win five straight games in the double-elimination tournament be be crowned section champions. That quest begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4 against Zimmerman at Monticello High School. The winner will face the Big Lake-Becker winner on Monday at 11 a.m. in Monticello.
Two Saint runs in the third inning, back-to-back five-run innings in the fifth and sixth innings, and one run in the seventh sealed the win for the visiting Saints.
Princeton got on the board in the first inning when Eli Gibbs scored from third base on a passed ball.
In the Fourth inning, the Tigers added two runs.
Mason Beltrand singled to center field. He advanced to second on a Daniel Minks pop fly to right. A Tyler Peters line drive to left field brought Beltrand home and put Minks on third. Minks scored on an error by the St. Francis shortstop.
The Tigers missed a scoring opportunity when Peters was caught stealing home.
Down 11-3 in the fifth, the Tigers came back and put their final four runs of the game on the scoreboard.
Eli Gibbs reached base on an error at short. A Lane Olson single to left field moved Gibbs to second. Olson and Gibbs each stole bases to advance to second and third. Adam Johaneson walked to load the bases.
Mason Beltrand hit a single that was scored an error that brought in Gibbs. Olson scored off another error at short. Daniel Minks was walked to load the bases.
Tyler Peters hit into a fielders choice that scored Adam Johnson to cut the Saints lead to 11-6.
With Ryan Krone walked to load the bases with Minks at second and Beltrand at third. Beltrand scored on a passed ball Tminks advanced to third and Krone to second. Zach Schroeder struck out and Eli Christopher grounded out to end the inning.
Down 11-7, the Tigers gave up five runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh to end the game.
