HOCKEY
The Princeton girls’ hockey team fell in its only contest of the week, losing 7-3 to Moorhead on the road.
The Spuds were able to strike first taking the early 1-0 lead before the Tigers were able to answer on a McKenzie Meland goal. Moorhead would answer and take a 2-1 advantage into the first intermission.
The second period would be all Spuds as Moorhead was able to outscore Princeton 4-1 giving the home team a four goal lead heading into the final period.
The two teams would trade in the third period bring the final score to 7-3.
McKenzie Dembinski started in net and was able to turn away 34 of the 41 shots she saw, a save percentage of 82 percent.
The loss was Princeton’s fourth in a row as they now sit at 3-5 on the season.
The Tigers will aim to get back on track as they faced Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/PC on Dec. 10 followed by a game versus Morris Area/Benson Area on Dec. 12.
Moorhead 7, Princeton 3
P 1 1 1 - 3
M 2 4 1 - 7
First Period
M - Goal
P - McKenzie Meland (Kallie Abrahamson)
M - Goal
Second Period
M - Goal
M - Goal
M - Goal
P - Goal by Sydney Eckert (Teagan Zinniel, Megan Bakke)
M - Goal
Third Period
P - Goal by Eckert (Abrahamson)
M - Goal
Goaltender
M - 29 saves on 32 shots; Princeton Dembinski - 34 saves on 41 shots.
The Princeton boys’ hockey team fell to Hutchinson 4-2 on Dec. 3. Hutchinson was able to use a big first period to jump out to a 3-0 lead after one period, out shooting the Tigers 16-3. Princeton was able to score the next two goals with Cade Pazdernik and Tyler Danielson tallying the scores, making it a one goal game halfway through the second period. The opposing Tigers would answer with another goal and would hold on for the 4-2 win. Devon Day got the start in net for Princeton making 32 saves on 36 shots. The loss dropped the Tigers to 0-2 on the young season.
Hutchinson 4, Princeton 2
P 0 2 0 - 2
H 3 1 0 - 4
First Period
H - Goal
H - Goal
H - Goal
Second Period
P - Goal by Cade Pazdernik
P - Goal by Tyler Danielson (Pazdernik, Dylan Cook)
H - Goal
Third Period
N/A
Goaltender
H - 20 saves on 22 shots; Princeton Day - 32 saves on 36 shots.
Princeton boys’ hockey faced North Branch on Dec. 5 and lost 6-1. The Vikings were able to score the contest’s first three goals before the Tigers were able to answer with a Cade Pazdernik goal. North Branch quickly answered with a goal of its own, building the lead to 5-1 at the end of two periods. The Vikings would tack on one more goal in the third, leading to the 6-1 final score.
North Branch was able to score three power-play goals while Princeton wasn’t able to score with its man-up opportunities. Hunter Burian got the start in net and stopped 29 of the 35 shots he faced. The loss dropped Princeton to 0-3 on the season. The Tigers will now return to the Princeton Ice Arena for their next game against Proctor, on Dec. 14.
North Branch 6, Princeton 1
P 0 1 0 - 1
NB 2 3 1 - 6
First Period
NB - Goal
NB - Goal
Second Period
NB - Goal
P - Goal by Cade Pazdernik (Brennan Berglund, Tyler Berglund)
NB - Goal
NB - Goal
NB - Goal
Third Period
NB - Goal
Goaltender
NB - 36 saves on 37 shots; Princeton Burian - 29 saves on 35 shots.
BASKETBALL
The Milaca girls’ basketball team was able to bounce back from its season opening loss to dominate Aitkin 67-27 on Dec. 3 in Aitkin. Milaca was led by Maggie Westling who led the team in scoring with 14 points. Miranda Broberg chipped in 12 points in the win. The win even the Wolves’ record at 1-1.
Milaca 67, Aitkin 27
Milaca leaders: Maggie Westling 14 points; Miranda Broberg 12 points.
The Wolves were able to defeat Moose Lake-Willow River 69-67 on Dec. 5 in Milaca. Milaca was able to force 21 turnovers en route to the two-point victory. Miranda Broberg paced the Wolves with 19 points and Olivia Westling added 16 as Milaca was able to hold on for the victory. The Wolves got off to a good start as they took a seven point lead into the break before Moose Lake was able to find its footing offensively. Milaca however was able to make enough plays down the stretch to win. The win moves the Wolves to 2-1 on the season. Milaca faced Pierz on Dec.10 followed by a game versus Albany on Dec. 13 with the Wolves looking to extend their winning streak.
Milaca 69,
Moose Lake-Willow River 67
M 33 - 36 - 69
ML 26 - 41 - 67
Milaca leaders: Broberg 19 points; Olivia Westling 16 points.
The Princeton girls’ basketball team suffered its first loss at the hands of Hibbing, by a score of 62-50 on Dec. 6. The Tigers were able to take a four-point lead into the half but struggled offensively in the second half, only scoring 18 points. Lauren Bjurman led Princeton in scoring with 15 points and grabbed eight boards before fouling out. The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-1 ending the team’s three-game-winning streak to start the season.
Hibbing 62, Princeton 50
H 28 - 34 - 62
P 32 - 18 - 50
Princeton leaders: Lauren Bjurman, 15 points, 8 rebounds; Maddie Kleingartner, 8 points
Princeton was looking to get back on track against Cambridge-Isanti, were not able to as it fell 63-51 on Dec. 7. The Tigers got off to a slow start as they trailed by ten at half, and weren’t able to complete the comeback. Madison James led Princeton in scoring with 23 points while Lauren Bjurman added 12 in the loss. Princeton has now lost two straight and sits at 3-2 on the year. The Tigers will look to get back on track as they will face Delano on Dec. 12 followed by a game against Bemidji the following night.
Cambridge-Isanti 63,
Princeton 51
H 34 - 29 - 63
P 24 - 27 - 51
Princeton leaders: Madison James, 23 points, 8 rebounds; Lauren Bjurman, 12 points.
