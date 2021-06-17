The 2019 Princeton Ambassadors finally were able to pass on their crowns during the Princeton Ambassador Program’s Coronation Ceremony.

Six new ambassadors were crowned June 8 in the Princeton High School Performing Arts Center.

Tayah Falls and Kayla Siercks were crowned Princeton Ambassadors. Kelsy Siercks and Shelby Spafford were named Junior Ambassadors and Amelia Cedeno Rodriguez and Avery Kreuger were crowned Little Miss Princeton.

Each candidate gave a short speech before her crowning during the program emceed by Margaret Miron. Following their speeches, a farewell video was presented including goodbyes from all of the 2019 Princeton Ambassadors, including those who could not attend the coronation in-person.

Visiting royalty from nearby cities also came up on stage to introduce themselves before the crowning of the candidates.

Recommended for you

Load comments