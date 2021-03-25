Covid-19 has affected the Princeton boys basketball season before.
Last March as the Tigers were gearing up for a chance to play in the State Tournament, the virus caused the cancellation of the tournament and did away with the chance to continue playing. Heading into the Princeton basketball team’s opening section match up against Duluth Denfeld on March 20 on the Tigers’ court, the team once against had to do battle Covid-19.
A positive Covid test in Cambridge-Isanti program, a team the Tigers faced days earlier, caused Princeton’s top six players to be sidelined entering into the contest against the Hunters.
Featuring a much different looking squad that what the Tigers were used to, Princeton was able to still march past Denfeld on the way to a 54-39 victory in the opening round of Section 7AAA playoffs.
Finding out they would be shorthanded caught Princeton off guard said senior Bryce Keykal, one of the players who was thrust into the starting lineup after the other Tigers entered quarantine. “We were walking into practice, getting our shoes on and coach called us over and told us a Cambridge kid got COVID. It was a shock for all of us,” he said, adding that they found out the news just a day prior to the game.
Though being left without a handful of impactful players that pushed Princeton to its 15 game winning streak and a top seed in the section, Keykal and the rest of the team saw the game as a chance to prove themselves. “We’ve worked hard all season in the practices and this was an opportunity for us to step up. It sucks that it happened but we stepped up,” said the senior.
As the new Tigers’ starting five stepped onto the court against the Hunters, Princeton got off to an understandable slow start with some of the new players seeing their first time playing at the varsity level.
Trailing 12-9 with 8:38 in the first half, the Tigers started to gel as they went on an 18-4 run over the next six minutes to surge to the 11-point lead with time running down in the opening frame.
Denfeld was able to respond to trim the Princeton led to single digits going into the break at a 30-21.
Back after halftime, the Tigers and Hunters found themselves in a defensive battle with both teams struggling to find offense.
Princeton was first able to break out of the slump, as the team pushed their lead to 38-25 after a Ben Hallberg layup with under 13 minutes left in the contest. However, Denfeld would not go quietly as a quick 6-0 run got the Hunters back within seven points.
The Tigers’ new look squad was able to answer back as they would stretch their lead back to double digits, keeping Denfeld as bay as they would coast to the 15-point playoff victory.
Seeing his team step up and answer the call when called upon was a huge according to Princeton Head Coach Brett Cloutier. “Moments like that are why you go into coaching. Our guys just looked adversity in the eye and didn’t succumb to it. I couldn’t be more proud of the way the guys handled it; the ones that couldn’t be here and from that guys that played today,” said Cloutier.
Two of the leading minute players still allowed to suit up for Princeton stepped up as Evan Schimming led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points while Hallberg finished with 13.
The win was the Tigers’ 16th in a row and moved the team to 17-1 on the year.
With Princeton preparing to face Grand Rapids on March 23 in the Section Semifinals, it still remained to be seen whether the six players would be able to return to play.
Regardless of if the players are able to play, Schimming has confidence in the group going forward. “People need to know that we are not done. We know our varsity five is very good but we also know that the depth we have in the five guys that started tonight can play on any varsity team in the conference or district,” he said.
With Princeton’s depth showing true against Denfeld, the Tigers have to also bring the same energy into the next game against the Thunderhawks said Keykal. “We brought the energy today and we have to transfer that over to the next game if we have to.”
Princeton and Grand Rapids squared off March 22 on the Tigers’ court as both teams looked to keep their seasons alive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.