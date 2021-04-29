The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department through April 25. The times listed are when an incident was reported, not necessarily when it occurred. report was compiled by Debbie Griffin.
Arrested:
Thomas Brian Hammill, 55 of Princeton, on a Sherburne County warrant.
Incident reports:
• Mary Willing of Ray’s Auto Body on 125th St NW in Baldwin Township reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a U-Haul truck. Value of item taken is estimated to be $1,000.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.