The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department through April 25. The times listed are when an incident was reported, not necessarily when it occurred. report was compiled by Debbie Griffin.

Arrested:

Thomas Brian Hammill, 55 of Princeton, on a Sherburne County warrant.

Incident reports:

• Mary Willing of Ray’s Auto Body on 125th St NW in Baldwin Township reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a U-Haul truck. Value of item taken is estimated to be $1,000.00.

