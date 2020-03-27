A Letter to Sherburne County Residents & Businesses
Friday, March 27, 2020
Dear Friends;
On Wednesday, March 25th, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued Emergency Executive Order 20-20, calling on Minnesotans to "Stay at Home" beginning Friday evening, March 27, and continuing through Friday, April 10.
The purpose of this Emergency Order is to encourage as many Minnesotans to stay at home as much as possible over the next two weeks to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
This effort will hopefully also afford our healthcare system enough time to better manage an expected increase in Minnesotans needing hospitalization.
In the Executive Order, Gov. Walz exempted "essential workers" so that essential services can continue, including grocery stores, pharmacies, critical utilities, manufacturing, and the like.
The governor also exempted those municipal, county and state employees who provide essential services.
Here in Sherburne County, our primary concern is the health, safety and welfare of our residents and our employees.
Therefore, to fully honor the Governor's Order, starting Saturday, March 28, as many of our employees as possible will be teleworking or working remotely from home.
This means all Sherburne County facilities will be closed to the public, except for emergency and Court-mandated activities.
We expect to be able to continue to provide our residents and businesses with needed government services through telephone, email, website and US mail/courier.
Please call (763) 765-3000 or visit our main Webpage at www.co.sherburne.mn.us to access your county government during the next two weeks.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are experiencing unprecedented times.
This situation is fluid and subject to change, but the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners wants you to know that we will remain "open for business" - virtually and remotely via telephone, fax and mail - to provide needed services to our residents and businesses.
We will face this crisis together, taking every measure we can to help protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens and employees.
Sherburne County can set an example on how to effectively carry out this Executive Order, confident that all residents and businesses will do their best to "Stay at Home."
Stay safe and healthy, knowing that life will return to some sense of normalcy soon. We will see a time again when everyone returns to our places of work, education, worship, leisure and recreation.
Then, once again, together, we can truly enjoy gathering and celebrating as a community!
Sherburne County Board of Commissioners Chair Felix Schmiesing
