The Princeton wrestling team earned the second seed in the 7AA South Section tournament and will start their postseason tournament facing Mora on Feb. 11. The Tigers wrapped up their regular season defeating North Branch 66-12 on Feb. 7 followed by three more wins in the Minnetonka quads the following day. Princeton picked up a 38-27 win over Mankato West, a 70-12 win over Minneapolis South and ended with a 36-24 win over meet host, Minnetonka.
Tyler Wells, Ethan Ballweber, Landen Parent, Zack Wells all went undefeated on the day going 3-0.
Entering sections, the Tigers faced a Mora team that Princeton has already defeated 52-15 this season, but head coach Brian Hellman isn’t overlooking the Mustangs. “They had a couple guys out of their lineup so they will be a tougher team than we saw earlier in the year. But I also think we are a tougher team than we were at the start of the year,” said Hellman.
Ethan Ballweber reiterated his coach’s point. “We aren’t going to overlook them, we are going to wrestle like we did last time and get the win,” said the freshman wrestler.
If able to advance past Mora the Tigers will most likely face Grand Rapids if the Thunderhawks aren’t upset by Proctor/Hermantown or GNK, in the semifinals which will take place on Feb. 14.
Princeton’s section includes Foley, which is currently ranked fourth in Class AA, as the Tigers will more than likely have to face the Falcons if they want to advance to the program’s first state berth as a team.
Hellman once again emphasizes that they will take the tournament one match at a time. “Everybody is always talking, ‘what do you think about the Foley match?’ and to be honest with them, I haven’t looked that far ahead. We have to get through Mora first then we will look at Grand Rapids and then possibly Foley in the finals, but I think we match up well against all three of those teams,” explained Hellman.
For Princeton to advance to state as a team, Hellman said it will take wrestling as a team and not giving up big points.
The Tigers began their journey to State Feb. 11 in Milaca.
Milaca
The Milaca wrestling team earned the fourth seed in the Section 7AA tournament and began their postseason on Feb. 11, taking on Pine City in their opening round match up.
If the Wolves are able to advance against the Dragons, they will take on top-seeded Foley the same night.
Milaca was able to get some momentum heading into sections in their last meet, defeating North Branch 48-28 on Feb. 7 in Zimmerman but co-coach Mitchel Vedders knows the team can still improve. “Beating North Branch was a nice boost before team sections but I still had the feeling that our guys know they are not at their best yet,” said Vedders.
Turning to the match-up against Pine City, a rematch from a 62-14 Milaca win back on Jan. 9, Vedders knows that the Dragons want to demonstrate the improvement it has made over the season against the Wolves. “Pine City is in a similar boat as us where they want to win and showcase their improvement it will come down to who wants it more,” explained Vedders.
If Milaca hopes to defeat Pine City again, it will most likely by on the backs of Ian Hanson, Brody Ash and Bodee Zens who have led the team throughout the season as well as set an example for the younger wrestlers who have grown throughout the season.
Awaiting the winner of Pine City and Milaca will be the fourth-ranked in Class AA in the Foley Falcons, who already hold a 56-16 win over the Wolves back on Dec. 20.
The goal for the Wolves if they are to take on Foley will be to wrestle stress-free. “If we would move on to Foley, I would like our guys to wrestle free without pressure of winning or losing. Teams are dangerous when they wrestle without all the burden of winning,” said Vedders.
Milaca began its postseason on Feb. 11 in Milaca with a team state berth on the line.
