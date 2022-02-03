It’s not every day the chance to watch two top-25 college basketball teams in person presents itself.
Let alone with those two programs being bluebloods for NCAA men’s basketball in the form of the Kentucky and Kansas basketball teams at the historic venue of Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
So, naturally when the opportunity presented itself, I jumped at the chance.
Completing the seven-hour drive from Minnesota to Kansas with a couple of high school buddies, we readied ourselves for a historic match up set for Jan. 29.
With the Wildcats and Jayhawks both combining for 32 trips to the NCAA Final Four, while countless other accolades have come for the historic teams, we imagined a great game between Kentucky, then ranked 12 in the nation and the fifth-ranked Jayhawks.
Led by hall of fame worthy coach in Bill Self, Kansas, who owns a 264-14 record at Allen Fieldhouse in 19 years at the helm for the team, it seemed as a forgone conclusion that the Jayhawks would be able to hold serve at home, even against the other highly thought of opponent.
I expected Kentucky to fight hard, keep it close but in closing time, Kansas to make enough plays to knock off the Wildcats.
But then came the greatness of sports.
With all odds pointing towards a Jayhawks victory despite the tough opponent, the Kentucky men’s team led by fellow historic coach in John Calipari, was able to go into hostile territory in front of a sellout crowd and win in a historic venue that has not seen many defeats.
Opening with a swished three-pointer by Kansas’ Jalen Wilson, the battle kicked off in the home team’s favor.
From there, however, it was all Kentucky led by some highly efficient offense.
After that three-pointer, the Wildcats would go on outscore the Jayhawks by 23 points for the remainder of the half for the 51-31 advantage into the break.
Even with that insurmountable lead, I still had thoughts of a Kansas comeback.
The Jayhawks were ranked fifth for a reason and with Self at the helm, a hard charge by Kansas was all but assured.
Cutting the lead to 14 points with 13:12 to go, and the sellout crowd starting to pump some energy into their beloved Jayhawks, Kentucky badly needed to answer.
The Wildcats were able to do just that, again taking the fans out of the equation, to surge back ahead while the Jayhawks waved the white flag, accepting their defeat.
Among the countless highly touted recruits on both sides of the ball, junior Keion Brooks Jr. was able to stand out, dropping 27 points to go along with eight rebounds in the upset win in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Watching the Wildcats’ win in Allen Fieldhouse was the first time since 1985 that Kentucky was able to hand Kansas a loss on their home court.
If I was a betting man, I would have never expected Kentucky to have walked into Lawrence to pick up the victory but it just goes to prove the old saying; “That’s why they play the game.”
