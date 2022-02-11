The rivalry between the Princeton and Cambridge-Isanti hockey programs is an intense one, showcasing the will to win of both programs.
That competition extends down from the varsity level to even peewees.
But this past weekend saw the two programs band together for a good cause; fighting cancer.
Saturday, Feb. 5, saw the Tigers and Bluejackets engage in a battle of peewee programs in part of a Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer game hosted by the Princeton Ice Arena.
While also giving the two teams the chance to compete on the ice, the money profited by the game was donated to the University of Minnesota for cancer research.
Coming into the game, the goal was to raise at least $500 to be given the program said Tigers’ Peewee B2 Head Coach Tom Bolduc, who has been coaching at the level for the past four years.
The game was able to shoot well past the goal, earning $1,375 as Bolduc credited the hard work of his players. “I wasn’t sure what to expect because we had never done it before but I told the boys $500 was our goal. They did a great job of reaching out to their families and friends. They did all the work, hats off to them,” said Bolduc, as the game was the first time the Tigers have had been a part of a Minnesota Fights Cancer game.
Also helping bolster some of the earnings saw t-shirts printed out, different games to play, sign making, chuck-a-puck and other fundraising activities before, during and after the game as well as extra concessions.
Though blowing by the goal of money raised, the Tigers weren’t able to achieve their goal of defeating the Bluejackets, falling by a 5-2 score. “They won, hats off to them, they played better than we did,” said Bolduc.
Giving away a special puck of the game during the contest, the award was given to the Cambridge-Isanti goalie, who kept the Bluejackets ahead despite being outshot for the contest.
Now with the experience of hosting the Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer game, the Tigers hope the chance will again present itself in the future for Princeton.
