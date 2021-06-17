Princeton came back together last week with the return of the Rum River Festival.
The festival kicked off June 10 with the beginning of the American Legion Post 216 medallion hunt, a street fair and the parade. Chairs and blankets had already claimed spots early that afternoon along the route from the Holiday gas station on Rum River Drive, along First Street and back down Eighth Avenue South.
Five awards were given out to floats in the parade. Princeton Youth Wrestling won best theme float. Outsanding business entry went to Premier Real Estate Services.
Favorite youth group was won by the Princeton Youth Hockey Association. Midwest Machinery took the favorite tractor entry and Just for Kix brought home the favorite dance group.
Celebrants gathered again, despite the heat, in Riverside Park June 11 for music, a chalk art contest and the lucky duck drop. Calvin Maltz was named the winner of the chalk art contest.
Participants in the drop received numbered ducks, which were then dropped off the Rum River Drive bridge into the Rum River.
The first 25 ducks to float past the finish line won a prize. The top prize of $2,000 went to Sara Rutten. Second place was taken by Nellie Walsh, who won $1,000. Third was Kim Morgenson with $500 and fourth was Suzanne Murray who received $250. The fifth through 10th ducks won $50 and the 11th through 25th received $25.
