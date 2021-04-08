2020 Results: Season canceled due to COVID-19
One of the biggest rules for the Milaca girls golf team is to have fun while playing and improving at the game they enjoy.
“We have four simple rules and rule number one is to have fun. My theory is that if you aren’t having fun, then you aren’t going to do well,” said Wolves Head Coach Heather Hoeck.
That theory is proving to be correct with the fun loving Wolves entering the season as reigning Granite Ridge Conference Champs with Milaca on the prowl to continue to do well and pick up their fourth title in a row.
Though missing last season due to COVID-19, the Wolves weren’t shy about their mission for the year as Emma Larsen, a returner from 2019’s varsity squad, shared their hopes. “Our goal is to be conference champs again,” said Larsen, who will be joined by Grace Gerking as another member of the varsity squad that took home the title two years ago.
To follow through with their goal, Milaca has been working hard since last summer to make sure it was ready to go once it got the okay to return to play.
Hoeck stated that the girls took advantage of their free time last summer grinding hard at their games to be ready to play come spring. “The girls did a great job golfing last summer, we had three girls who golfed 30 plus rounds and another dozen that golfed at least 20 rounds,” she said.
Having many girls working hard in the offseason, the team now looks for some of those Wolves who have improved their game to step into holes left by those who graduated during the team’s hiatus according to Gerking. “We have a few returners but we have some open spots at varsity so we will have to piece that together as we go on the course and see who is hitting the low scores,” said Gerking.
Determined to repeat as Granite Ridge Conference Champs, the Wolves know that the hard work is just beginning for the team. Senior Elyse Meixell hopes the team keeps plugging away to get better. “We have to keep coming to practice every day and working hard,” she said, as Meixell figures to factor in for the varsity team.
Even with working hard to get back to the level of play they left off at in 2019, it might take a bit for the team to get back into to the play they are accustom to said Hoeck. “They are for sure capable of getting back there, we just have to get back into our groove again after being gone for two years,” Hoeck said.
As the season progresses for the Wolves and their new starters, Hoeck knows the team has to keep cutting back on strokes to be in the mix for their fourth straight conference title. “I definitely want to see some of the scores drop. I know a lot of them are capable of shooting in the 40’s, which we are going to need to do to be contenders for the conference title and into the postseason,” she said.
Milaca got the chance to shake off that rust competing in their first meet in two years on April 8 as the team hosted Mora at Stones Throw Golf Course, beginning their quest for yet another Granite Ridge title.
