Suffering a major knee injury after a collision during a Princeton junior varsity soccer match back in 2019, the sidelined Noah Feneis was stirred to find a way to give back to the Tigers’ soccer community.
Noting that there were no programs for children aged 4-7 in Princeton for soccer, Feneis aimed to start the Little Boots Soccer Camp, a multi session camp that would teach those kids about the game of soccer and hopefully spark a passion for the sport.
Following the months of planning and preparing, the dream of the Little Boots Soccer Camp was able to become reality as the camp kicked off its maiden voyage.
Starting back on July 19 with events every Monday and Wednesday until Aug. 11, it has been smooth sailing so far for the inaugural year of the camp according to Feneis. “It’s turning out great right now. The kids are all having fun and the coaches are doing really good, they are all enjoying themselves,” he said adding that seeing the smiles on the children’s faces when they score makes all the work worth it.
The Little Boots Soccer Camp has 60 children signed up for the eight session camp with Feneis and fellow members of the Princeton soccer program coaching the youth on the game of soccer. Profits from the Little Boots Soccer Camp will be donated to the Princeton High School Soccer Booster Club and other Princeton athletic programs.
Feneis aspires that this new camp can start the continued growth of soccer in the Princeton area. “I’m hoping to grow soccer in this community and I hope this is getting us there one step at a time,” said Feneis.
As the camp continues to run its course this season, Feneis already has his sights set on next year as he plans to keep the event going for years to come. “I’m hoping it will be pretty annual, I’m hoping to do it every year until I graduate and then hopefully have my siblings on to keep it going. It’s a really good way to give back to the community,” said Feneis as he will enter into his sophomore year as a midfielder for the Princeton varsity team.
With this year’s camp running as planned for Feneis and his fellow high school players doubling as coaches, expansion is now the next goal for the Little Boots Soccer Camp.
Sitting at ages 4-7 currently, in the following years Feneis would like to expand on the camp to feature different age groups branching out to older soccer players.
Along with adding older children, Feneis hopes that the Little Boots Soccer Camp can provide a good example to other communities that hope to grow soccer and possibly even travel to those areas. “I would really love to see this program actually go to different communities like Princeton to help bring soccer together in that community. I really hope a lot of other communities look at this and see it as a positive thing to help grow soccer,” he said.
For more information on the Little Boots Soccer Camp, log onto the camp’s website at www.littlebootsmn.com.
