The Princeton Youth Hockey Association was in trouble.
After an unexpected floor failure dumped refrigerant from the Princeton Ice Center’s East Rink back in September, the PYHA faced a six-figure financial challenge to fix the rink.
The story of the association’s financial misfortunes was spread across the state before reaching Hastings native Jim Koch’s eyes. “I saw the story on the Youth Hockey Hub website. Both of my kids played hockey so I look at the blogs on a daily basis and I saw this kind of a cry for help looking for anybody that would want to donate due to the ice issues they were having,” said Koch, as the story was originally published by the Union-Times’ edition on Sept. 17 before being shared elsewhere.
Reading of the trying times for the PYHA as they went through the repair work of the East Rink, Koch knew he must try to help and he knew just how to do it.
Koch’s uncle, Herbert P. Koch or ‘Uncle Bud’, passed away in 2005 but left pieces of property to Koch along with his sister, Patty Stoneberg, cousin Herb Koch and family friend David Trammell as the four were directed to donate the land to appropriate nonprofit groups.
“We just so happen to have 74.68 acres of land in Princeton, Minnesota,” said Jim Koch, as the land sits west of Princeton at 135th St and Beetle Rd on County Rd 130.
Knowing that there was land in Princeton and the PYHA needed help, Koch called his sister for her opinion on donation. “Once I saw that article, I called my sister Patty and asked her what she thought,” said Koch.
Stoneberg approved of the idea and it was brought forth to the other members. “It’s a partnership between the four families and we don’t do anything without each other’s approval,” said Koch.
After talking it over with the fellow members that were tasked to donate Uncle Bud’s land, the plan was in place to give the plot of land to the PYHA.
Contacting Princeton
Knowing that the land in Princeton was set to be donated to the youth hockey organization, Koch looked to reach out to Todd Frederick, Princeton Youth Hockey Association President. Though with Frederick also doubling as the town’s police chief, it was difficult to find his number according to Koch.
“I kind of had to go the back way through, so I called the arena and I got a hold of Missy (McAlpine),” said Koch.
Reaching out to McAlpine, the Princeton Ice Arena’s Manager, who was busy with the renovations to the rink at the time, she just so happened to answer the call. “Everything was crazy at that time and just by chance I answered the phone,” McAlpine said.
Though connecting with Koch, she was skeptical of the thought of being gifting nearly 75 acres of land by this family as it took some time before McAlpine bought in. “After I spoke with Jim for quite some time, I realized this is the real deal. This guy wants to help us out,” she said.
After discussing the details during a meeting was when the donation of the land became easier to envision said Koch. “Not too many people have the opportunity to do something that is this beneficial. She (McAlpine) didn’t know who I was and I didn’t know who she was and I could tell that she was a little reluctant to feel anything about it. When my sister, my brother-in law (Mark Stoneberg) and I went to Princeton and met with them, then it started to become a little more real.”
Giving back
As the details of the land being donated were sorted out, all that was wanted by the Kochs was the recognition of their Uncle Bud. “My uncle had done a lot of good things in his life and when he did them, he would do them without anyone knowing. We kind of wanted to make sure that he got recognition for doing something like this,” said Koch.
Also having the opportunity to give back also be to a hockey organization most certainly didn’t hurt the motivation to help the PYHA. “We wanted to do something with the land and it was right in my wheelhouse,” said Koch as hockey has had a big impact on his family’s lives.
“Giving back to the hockey community was a huge thing for me. I was on the board here in Hastings for six years and there are a lot of things gratifying about trying to help out,” he said, as Koch’s two sons went on to play hockey at the collegiate level with both playing at Division I at Air Force. Koch’s younger son still attends the Academy.
Plans for the Future
With the rink’s work completed, there still remains a couple steps left for the PYHA to reach.
At the top of the list is to sell the land gifted by the Koch’s to help finance the rink’s repair costs according to Frederick. “Now the goal becomes let’s get this land sold,” he said.
Secondly, the PYHA hopes to honor the Kochs and Uncle Bud at a game in the near future. “When we can get back to some normalcy, we are going to do a big celebration at a game,” said McAlpine, as COVID-19 restricts what is allowed due to possible spreading of the virus.
With a date yet to be determined for the celebration, Koch looks forward to the chance to come see the renovated arena. “I’m really hoping that is something we can do.”
As the East Rink sits completed with players once again returning to the ice, Frederick knows it would it most certainly would have been a tougher road without the Koch’s donation. “At one point we were circling trying to figure out how to pay for this. There’s a number of people, but they are certainly one of the ones who helped save our project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.