2021 Results: Lost to Simley, 56-24 in Class AA State Championship Semifinals
The Princeton wrestling team got a taste last season of what it has so long strived for, advancing to the program’s first MSHSL Class AA State Wrestling meet as a team.
This season, the Tigers are hungry for more.
“We don’t want to just go to the state tournament but place high in it,” said Noah Vanderbeek, a junior and individual state entrant last season.
Standing in the way of that return trip is what is viewed as the most competitive section in state.
Having been a member of Section 7AA in the past, the section will no longer be the Tigers’ home.
Instead, Princeton will call Section 6AA its new home.
“We are probably going to have five of the top ten teams in state in our section,” said Princeton Head Coach Brian Hellman.
Preseason rankings of the top Class AA teams have new sections members, Becker, Big Lake, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield and Foley, who will also be moving to the new section with Princeton, all in the top 12 for the class.
Princeton clocks in at fourth in those same rankings.
Returning two-time state champion, Tyler Wells, wants to live up to those expectations and then some said the now junior, noting it will take a full effort from the Tigers’ team. “We are going to have bring our “A” game,” said Wells, who will be moving up in weightclass from last year’s title at 113-pounds, with early season projections having Wells suiting up at 138.
Kaden Olson, a senior who is penciled in to wrestle at 195-pounds, agrees that the goal of making it back to state as a team is within reach.
If the team is able to put in the work, Olson believes the team could advance even further than last year. “I think it is very achievable if we keep the grind up and give it all we got into every match we go in to. I think we can go just as far as we did last year, if not further,” said Olson, who is also expected to compete for a trip to state as an individual.
Helping carry out those high aspirations for the season will be a plethora of talent returning from last season’s historic squad.
Standouts Ethan Ballweber, who placed fifth at state last season, Parker Adkins, and Zach Marshall will all return to the team with another year of experience gained among a handful of others.
“I’m really excited for what we have returning. I think our upper weights will be more consistent and our middleweights are also going to be tough with three state entrants retuning in the middle,” said Hellman, adding that he will look for some of the younger guys to step in to contribute at the lighter weights.
Though returning a great mix of talent, missing from the team will be three state caliber wrestlers in Zach Wells, Kyle Boeke and Landen Parent.
Missing those three, Vanderbeek believes it’s time for the leaders on Princeton to step up and fill the gap left. “We need to step up now. We always looked up to them up and now it’s our turn to step up and do what they did as team leaders.”
With standout wrestlers filling the intangibles left by the three, the Tigers will look to rely on upcoming athletes to replace the production on the mats. “It is hard to replace those guys but we have upcoming juniors and sophomores that will still be able to put up a fight and give us points when we need them,” said Olson.
Now grappling with the regular season, the goal will be to ready Princeton for that postseason push when the time comes said Hellman. “It’s going to be a dogfight at the end of the year and that’s what I am getting these guys prepared for.”
The Tigers kicked off their campaign to make it back to a state meet as a team on Dec. 2, traveling to Big Lake.
