The Princeton boys hockey team was struggling to get back in the flow of things. The Tigers, having suffered four straight losses since their return from their COVID-19 induced break looked to get back on track heading into their final week of the season, with Becker/Big Lake on March 11 followed by Cambridge-Isanti two nights later.
Princeton was able to bounce back in a big way defeating both the Eagles and the Bluejackets to finish its regular season on a two game winning streak. The Tigers got past Becker/Big Lake 8-2 followed by a 4-1 victory over rival, Cambridge-Isanti.
Being paused by COVID hurt the Tigers as it took a few games to get back to the way they were playing before the break stated Head Coach Todd Frederick. “Before our COVID pause, I thought we were playing pretty good hockey. I think we kind of underestimated that break and we took three games or so on the chin. I thought we were playing well enough but you could tell we were a little rusty,” said Frederick.
As the team entered into the game against the Eagles, they were able to revert back to the form they showed before the break and jumped all over Becker/Big Lake.
Princeton tallied 60 shots on the night, with seven different Tigers scored goals on the night, led by Jake Patnode’s two scores. Ryan Meland also had a strong night with four points for the game.
Princeton’s offensive outburst benefited James Koecher, who picked up the win with 27 saves in victory over the Eagles, as they dropped to 3-14.
Back in action two night later as the Bluejackets came to town, Princeton was able to continue to play well against the step up in competition. “They are playing good hockey and we were able to come out on the winning side, which is a good positive boost for our guys,” said Frederick.
Though coming out on top, it was a grind for the Tigers against Cambridge. After one period of play, Princeton was able to find itself on top, 1-0 thanks to a Brody Lindquist shot in the back and forth period.
After the first intermission, the Tigers and the Bluejackets remained in a tough contest until late into the period. Carver Huber and Cade Pazdernik each snuck shots past the Cambridge netminder while taking a 3-0 lead into the final period.
The Bluejackets would next light the lamp but Devon Day was able to make enough saves to thwart the comeback attempt as a late Timmy Donnay goal brought the game to its final score.
Day turned away 28 shots in the victory over Cambridge.
With the win, Princeton wrapped up its regular season at 5-10 while the Bluejackets dropped to 11-6-1.
As the regular season came to a close, Princeton secured the 10-seed in Section 5A as they traveled to face seventh-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice on March 16 with their season on the line.
In order to keep their season alive and keep playing, the Tigers are going play with a sense of urgency and rely on their defense to carry them deep into the tournament. “In playoff hockey we need to take care of the front of the net, play good defensive hockey, minimize mistakes and play every shift like it is your last,” said Frederick.
