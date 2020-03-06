The Princeton boys basketball wrapped up their regular season with a 96-87 win over Monticello on Feb. 27, clinching the Tigers’ second straight Mississippi 8 title as well as the team’s third straight No. 1 seed in section 7AAA. Princeton will now host Duluth Denfeld on March. 4 in the first round of section play.
The Tigers were able to get out to a 43-35 halftime and put up 53 points in the second half to pull out the victory over the Magic. Cody Miller led Princeton with 31 points and 10 rebound, continuing his hot play as of late, while Tate Laabs did a bit of everything scoring eight points, grabbing four rebounds, dishing out 14 assists and swiping 10 steals in the win.
The Tigers finished their regular season 22-4 and 13-1 in the Mississippi 8 with their eyes now set on the postseason.
Laabs knows the importance of winning the conference title and receiving the top-seed in the section despite what was predicted of Princeton at the start of the season. “It is huge for us, especially as a team because we were told preseason we weren’t going to do as well as last year and even in our section, we were preseeded at fourth. I think winning the conference and being the one seed gives us a ton of momentum, we want to prove everyone wrong,” said Laabs, who was able to break the Tigers’ all-time assist record against the Magic.
Laabs, who also broke the Princeton all-time steals record both of which were held by former teammate James Flicek. “It’s awesome again, beating James (Flicek) again, and I learned a lot from him,” explained Laabs.
Head coach Brett Cloutier was happy for Laabs and the recognition that comes with the accolade. “Another good recognition for him and the hard work he has put in, he’s been a four-year player, three-year starter, for him steals and assists really sum up his game. Tate probably could score 16-20 a game and we have to get on him sometimes to look to shoot more, but he wants to get those assists and get is teammates involved,” said Cloutier. “Really really Fun kid to coach, super coachable hard working, good leader with his teammates, the epitome of a team guy,” continued the seventh-year head coach.
Turning their focus to their first round match up, the Tigers will face Duluth Denfeld. If the Tigers want to advance to the semifinals, Cloutier said that Princeton needs to stop Josh Reinertsen and Armon Freeman, who average nearly 50 points per game combined. “They have their two guys averaging about 50 points between the two of them, we had some success up there earlier in the year going up there, went on the road and won in that gym but everything gets a little tighter in the playoffs and I expect we will get their best game,” said Cloutier.
The Tigers hosted Duluth Denfeld on March 4 as they began their quest to make it back to the state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.