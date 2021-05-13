Fresh off of a May 6, 6-5 loss to Chisago Lakes, the Princeton baseball team was presented with the opportunity to rebound the next night with Becker coming to town.
The Tigers took full advantage of the chance as they pulled out yet another dramatic, 5-4 walk off victory to get back in the win column.
Coming into the game against the Bulldogs, Princeton would be starting Mason Beltrand on the bump, aiming to keep the strong hitting Becker team off the scoreboard.
According to Princeton Head Coach Jordan Neubauer, Beltrand was able to do that and more for the Tigers. “We got a really good performance from Bertrand on the mound, he just pounded the zone and really kept us in the game, against a good hitting team,” said Neubauer.
Princeton was able to build a 1-0 lead heading into the top of the fifth with Beltrand dealing on the mound.
However, the Bulldogs were finally able to get to the sophomore starting pitcher, scraping a run across to tie the game at one apiece.
The Tigers would instantly respond in the bottom half of the fifth, putting up three runs to retake the lead at 4-1.
That 4-1 score would hold until the top of the seventh, where Becker was able to rally to tie the game, taking advantage of some errors made by Princeton. Beltrand was able to escape the inning before allowing any more damage, as his night ended with seven innings pitched, two earned runs allowed to go along with four strikeouts.
With the Tigers being presented the chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh, the bases were loaded for freshman Eli Gibbs, who was making his varsity debut on the night. Gibbs would send the Princeton fans home happy as he was hit by the offering from the Bulldogs’ pitcher to end the game at 5-4.
“We joked with him that that was probably the happiest he was to be hit by a pitch,” said Jordan Neubauer on the ending to the game.
Beltrand received the victory in the dramatic win for the Tigers.
With the win, Princeton was able to move to 6-3 on the year, while Becker dropped to 4-6.
Princeton 5 North Branch 4
Back after the win over Becker, Princeton made the trip to North Branch to battle the Vikings on May 10.
The Tigers found themselves trailing 4-1 after four innings of play, before a late inning rally once again saw Princeton victorious, pulling out the 5-4 victory. “We are finding ways to win games which is the mark of a good team,” said Neubauer.
Senior Mitchell Krone got the start on the mound for Princeton, going to the distance while allowing four runs, two earned, while tallying six punch outs on the night.
At the plate, Princeton was led by Ryan Krone, as he picked up two hits, along with two runs batted in and two runs scored.
The Tigers are now 7-3 on the year and sit at second place in the Mississippi 8 with a 6-3 record in conference play. Chisago Lakes holds onto the first place spot at 7-1.
Upcoming for the Tigers
Currently on a two-game winning streak, the Tigers traveled to St. Francis on May 11, followed by a trip to Monticello on May 13.
Princeton will wrap up it week with a visit by Milaca on May 14 with the Wolves coming to play at Solheim Field in Mark Park.
